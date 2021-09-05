CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Setting Season for Bengals

By James Rapien
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has only played in 10 NFL games and is coming off of a torn ACL and MCL, but that isn't stopping analysts from having high expectations for the second-year quarterback.

Burrow is expected to set or get close to breaking multiple Bengals passing records this season according to Sports Illustrated's latest projections.

They expect the 24-year-old to complete 68% of his passes (413-607) for 4,645 yards and 31 touchdowns.

That would be the second-highest completion percentage in team history behind Ken Anderson's dazzling 1982 campaign when he completed 70% of his throws.

If Burrow is able to throw for 4,645 yards, then he'll set a new team record for most passing yards in a single season. Andy Dalton currently has the record (4,293). He also has the record for most touchdown passes in a season (33).

It's realistic to expect Burrow to throw for 4,500+ yards. He was on pace to break Dalton's record before he got injured last year. Some single season records will start to get broken now that teams are playing 17 games.

Throw in the fact that Burrow has Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase around him and this offense should post big numbers.

