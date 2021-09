Look at it this way Pete, had it gone to 1-2p like the 'experts' on this board had predicted, you'd be sitting here with less than a grand wishing you had sold at 5p!. Had HE1 gone the other way, you may have patted yourself on your back that you made 30K, thrown a couple grand into a faceless charity to show your gratitude and chased the next big dream AIM share (which could well have ended in tears further on down the road). Its a never ending cycle.