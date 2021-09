As a film that he first conceived over a decade ago that is set in the area of London he’s spent a quarter of a century working from, the making of Last Night in Soho — starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith — was an “emotional experience” for Edgar Wright. But for the British writer-director, undoubtedly the most poignant element of Focus Feature’s psychological time-twisting horror — having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival — was that it would be the final role for screen icon Diana Rigg, who passed away in Sept. 2020. “It’s desperately sad that I won’t get...