Suspect accused of punching, robbing 68-year-old COTA bus driver arrested

By WSYX Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested and charged a man for the alleged beating and robbery of a COTA bus driver Friday, according to court records. Around 9 a.m. Friday, the 68-year-old driver was operating a COTA bus in the area of Alum Creek Drive and Thimbleberry Drive. Police said a COTA dispatcher noticed the bus had not moved in a while and called to have the bus checked out. Police arrived and found the injured driver.

