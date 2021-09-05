Suspect accused of punching, robbing 68-year-old COTA bus driver arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested and charged a man for the alleged beating and robbery of a COTA bus driver Friday, according to court records. Around 9 a.m. Friday, the 68-year-old driver was operating a COTA bus in the area of Alum Creek Drive and Thimbleberry Drive. Police said a COTA dispatcher noticed the bus had not moved in a while and called to have the bus checked out. Police arrived and found the injured driver.cwcolumbus.com
Comments / 1