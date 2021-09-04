CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Overcoming America's Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure

NPR
 6 days ago

We're going to go to another issue that's having a major impact on the economy as well as throwing people's lives into turmoil. We're talking about extreme weather, the latest example being Hurricane Ida, which slammed ashore in Louisiana almost a week ago now. The storm caused widespread damage and knocked out the power grid serving the entire city of New Orleans. Ida's remnants then swept north from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, spawning tornadoes and flash floods in several states that at this point had left more than 40 people dead.

Hurricane Ida’s Devastation: A Result of Climate Change

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, another historic hurricane touched down in Louisiana. According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29. The storm formed on the Caribbean Sea on Aug. 26, originally as a Category one storm. However, in three days, the storm...
Hoboken, NJthestute.com

Extreme weather in the Northeast – climate change to blame?

Just several days after Hurricane Ida’s category four landfall in Louisiana, it’s remnants slammed the Northeast as one of the most devastating storm systems the region has ever seen. The states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut bore witness to heavy downpour and flash flooding which amounted to power failure, infrastructure damage, and an ongoing rise in death toll as first responders continue their search and rescue for the missing in the most affected communities.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

How will New York update infrastructure to handle climate change?

Advocates and officials are rethinking New York's infrastructure in the wake of devastating flooding. And while climate change is a global problem, it's one with statewide reprecussions for New York after storms have led to damaging floods around the state. "We've had these massive storms that have hit Long Island,...
AdvocacySeattle Times

Corporate America lobbies for climate disaster

Why does Mickey Mouse want to destroy civilization?. OK, that’s probably not what Disney executives think they’re doing. But The Walt Disney Co., along with other corporate titans, including ExxonMobil and Pfizer, is reportedly gearing up to support a major lobbying effort against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion investment plan — a plan that may well be our last chance to take serious action against global warming before it becomes catastrophic.
Environmentmadison

Cynthia Tucker: The climate crisis and denial both deepen

Even as Hurricane Ida was dissipating, it dumped torrential rainfall and unleashed devastating tornadoes on the northeastern United States, leading to several deaths there. This is what climate change looks like: Furious hurricanes and hundred-year floods are an annual event in Louisiana and Texas, but the Colorado River, which provides water to millions of Western residents, is drying up.
EnvironmentForeign Policy

There’s No Wake-Up Moment on Climate in America

Extreme weather events driven by climate change are the new, terrifying normal. In the United States alone, heat wave seasons are more than three times as long as they were during the 1960s, and the number of weather-related disasters causing more than a billion dollars in damages (adjusted for inflation) has soared. Once-rare crises have become quotidian. A freak winter storm took down Texas’s electrical grid. Drought contributed to one of California’s worst fire seasons. Hurricane Ida killed more people in the New York City metropolitan area than in Louisiana, where it made landfall. Floods supposed to happen once every hundred years are now expected to happen every 30.
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Manville, NJPosted by
The New York Times

Calling ‘Code Red’ on Climate, Biden Pushes for Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden tours an area damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times) President Joe Biden warned Americans on Tuesday that Hurricane Ida’s lethal destruction was the sure sign of a nation and world “in peril” from climate change and said drastic action would be needed to prevent extreme weather patterns from worsening.
Agriculturencsu.edu

Saving America’s Forests Could Help Curb Climate Warming

America has more than 800 million acres of forest and woods, and most of that land is privately owned. A new study finds that economic incentives for landowners to keep their land in productive forests could be a valuable policy tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The findings were drawn...
EnvironmentMSNBC

Climate scientist: 'We have to build better infrastructure' to control the storms

Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric sciences at MIT, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how climate change is exacerbating natural disasters, and what can be done to better control the damage and the big steps that need to be taken prevent even worse catastrophes. "Nothing is too big at this point and we waited so long, and here we don't have much choice left," says Professor Emanuel. "We have to build better infrastructure to control the stronger kinds of storms we're already getting."Sept. 7, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Climate Change News: US Suffers Through Hottest Summer Since 1936 Dust Bowl

The U.S. has experienced the hottest summer this year since the Dust Bowl of 1936, according to a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The average temperature in June, July, and August was 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, according to the report. Several states such as California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, and Idaho all experienced their hottest temperatures on record and 16 states reported 2021 was in their top-five warmest summers.
EnvironmentVanity Fair

Will Rupert Murdoch’s Australia Climate Rebrand Reach America?

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the largest media company in Australia and a purveyor of climate denial during the country’s worst wildfire season in decades, is apparently eyeing something of a rebrand. Several Murdoch-owned newspapers, along with the 24-hour Sky News channel, will next month publish “features and editorials” as part of a campaign endorsing net-zero emissions by 2050, the New York Times reports, a new editorial position with the potential to provide “political cover for Australia’s conservative government to end its refusal to set ambitious emission targets.”

