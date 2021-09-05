BIRMINGHAM — Carol Ann McCoy died on September 2, 2021 at her home in Birmingham, Alabama. Carol was born to the late James H. and Mary Ann McCoy of Leighton. Carol graduated from Colbert Co. High School in 1972 and earned a B.A. from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 1976. She received her J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1979. After clerking for State Supreme Court Justice James H. Faulkner, Carol joined Liberty National Life Insurance Company (now Globe Life) in Birmingham in 1980 as a corporate attorney. She achieved the rank of Corporate Sr. Vice President, Associate Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. She retired from Globe Life in October 2020.