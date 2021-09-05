CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

By Ilona Wissenbach, Nick Carey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBPb8_0bnKsnaO00
Ola Kaellenius, chairman of Daimler AG, speaks during the presentation of the EQE ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) CEO said on Sunday.

Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

Cars have become increasingly dependent on chips - for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

"Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. "This could influence 2022 and (the situation) may be more relaxed in 2023."

The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daimler said last week it expected significantly lower third-quarter sales at its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage, becoming the latest in a string of automakers to take a hit to revenues. read more

Automakers from U.S. group General Motors (GM.N) to India's Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and Japan's Toyota (7203.T) have slashed output and sales' forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

Källenius said on Sunday that despite the ongoing chip shortage, the German carmaker hopes its own supply of semiconductors will improve in the fourth quarter.

As part of its plans to electrify its model range, Mercedes-Benz will show off several fully electric vehicles at the show in Munich.

These will include global premiers for the EQE, the first fully electric for the premium carmaker’s high-performance AMG brand and a concept car for its luxury Maybach brand. The company will also introduce a fully electric SUV, the EQB, to the European market.

In July Daimler said it will spend more than 40 billion euros ($47.5 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in an all-electric market, but warned the shift in technology would lead to job cuts. read more

Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the German carmaker said it will build eight battery plants as it ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production and from 2025 all new vehicle platforms will only make EVs.

Källenius said the company's plan to spin off its trucking unit Daimler Trucks by the end of 2021 remains on track.

($1 = 0.8416 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ola Källenius
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daimler Ag#Tesla Inc#Electric Cars#Munich#Daimler Ag#Munich Iaa#General Motors#Asian#German#Eqe#Amg#Maybach#Eqb#European#Ev#Daimler Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes...
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
Carsmotor1.com

Daimler design boss says electrification will kill the traditional saloon

The 2021 IAA in Munich is dominated by new debuts from Mercedes-Benz and no fewer than five of them are all-electric, including the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS. You don’t have to be an automotive industry specialist or analyst to predict the future for the German automaker is strictly electric. But what does that direction mean for the design of the company?
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Supercharger V3 factory with 10k annual capacity fully completed

The electric vehicle sector would be wise to brace for an insane expansion of the Tesla Supercharger Network. As reported by local media outlets on Tuesday, Tesla’s Supercharger V3 Factory in Shanghai had been fully completed as of August 20, 2021. The facility, which is capable of producing 10,000 Supercharger V3 stalls per year, would play a key role in the company’s aggressive expansion of its rapid-charging network.
BusinessDetroit Free Press

Ford slashes manufacturing operations in India, adds engineers and tech workers

Ford Motor Co. announced early Thursday that it will dramatically change its strategy in India, shutting down manufacturing operations that have been bleeding the automaker while at the same time investing in software developers, data scientists, research and development engineers and finance professionals. The company will stop making vehicles for...
CarsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why GM's Electric Vehicle Push Is a Big Risk

General Motors' aspiration to stop selling fuel-burning cars by 2035 could put a big dent in its overall market share if it doesn't considerably boost sales, some auto industry analysts think. While electric cars are in vogue, and companies like Tesla command share prices that could make a legacy automaker...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Ford Ending Production in India — U.S. Buyers Will Be Impacted

Ford Motor Co. will halt all manufacturing operations in India — a move that will cost it about $2 billion. Ford becomes the latest manufacturer to end production in the once-promising country, the world’s second most populous. General Motors initially closed its sales network and then, in 2017, ended halted production, as well. Echoing its rival, Ford said it simply couldn’t find a way to keep its factories running profitably. But Ford does plan to maintain an Indian sales network.
Businessnewsy.com

General Motors Halting Most Production In The U.S.

Starting Monday, General Motors is pausing production at almost all of its assembly plants in North America. It's because of a computer chip shortage. The chips are essential for many car parts and small electronic devices. The shortage was caused by a rise in demand for electronics with chips and...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will set aside part of its Ireland facility to make chips for automakers crippled with shortages, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event on Tuesday. What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to convert a part of its Ireland facility, which makes mainstay computer processors, to cater to the automotive sector, Gelsinger said at Munich's IAA auto show, as reported by Reuters.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Intel to invest up to $95B in European chip-making amid US expansion

Intel Corp. plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion, responding to a cross-border race to add manufacturing capacity at a time of a global chip-supply crunch. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday said the company was planning two chip factories at...
Businesstucsonpost.com

BMW CEO says shortage of semiconductor chips will not end till 2022

A top BMW official has said that the auto manufacturing supply chain will remain tight until 2022. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse comments came on September 6, dashing expectations of the crippling semiconductor shortage ending soon. Zipse spoke of not seeing any long-standing problems, while noting that chip manufacturers always perceived...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Major Automakers Fear the Global Chip Shortage Could Persist for Some Time

The shortage is thought to have been exacerbated by the move to electric vehicles. There are now other shortages in raw materials to contend with as well. Bosch, which is the world's largest car-parts supplier, believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose. Car...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chip shortage seen limiting Mexico auto output to 2020 levels

Mexico’s auto output this year is now expected to be similar to last year’s level amid a worldwide chip shortage that had production plants running at just over 50% capacity in August. The nation produced 21% fewer vehicles last month than a year earlier, when production was already lower than...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Warns Chip Shortage To Continue Into 2023

The ongoing chip shortage in the automotive industry will likely continue into 2023. This is according to the CEO of Daimler AG, Ola Kallenius. Kallenius stated that the shortage would continue for the immediate future but that the situation will likely improve in the fourth quarter of 2021. That being said, the existing structural problems will still negatively affect 2022, with things only getting better in 2023. The current shortage is particularly relevant to Mercedes-Benz, as it's currently busy taking the fight to Tesla. It will roll out a few EVs shortly, including the EQE and the first dedicated all-electric AMG model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy