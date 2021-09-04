CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Campaign To Suppress Opium Trade Boosted Taliban Revenue, Says Economist

NPR
 6 days ago

When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001, analysts argued the country was not only a haven for terrorists. It was also on the verge of becoming a narcostate. The drug of concern was opiates, which are derived from the opium poppy plant. The American military tried to stop or at least slow production over the course of the war, either through destroying the crop or encouraging farmers to plant other crops, but it seems that has not worked.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Opium#United States Government#Derivatives#American#The United Nations#The Cato Institute#Harvard University#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Texas Congressman says Taliban is holding U.S. citizens "hostage"

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul says the Taliban is refusing to let six planes carrying American citizens and Afghan interpreters leave an airport in Afghanistan. McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made the comments on Fox News Sunday. "We have hundreds of American citizens left behind enemy...
U.S. PoliticsGovExec.com

The Future of U.S.-Taliban Relations

The United States and the Taliban could cooperate on priorities that are in America’s “vital national interest,” the administration’s top diplomat said Monday, hours after the military mission formally ended. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the State Department could work with the Taliban on areas of mutual interest,...
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MilitaryNBC San Diego

U.S. Relationship With Taliban Unclear After End of Afghanistan War, Senior Defense and Diplomatic Officials Say

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy