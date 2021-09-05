CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel CEO: Alder Lake Zen-Like CPU Arch And Alchemist GPUs Will Challenge AMD And NVIDIA

Cover picture for the articleIntel CEO Pat Gelsinger, or as he puts it, the "self-appointed Geek-in-Chief," recently sat down for a video chat with analyst Pierre Ferragu to discuss his growth as a leader and what is in store for the world's largest supplier of semiconductor chips. Gelsinger talked about what he learned during his time at VMWare, and also touched on competitive expectations stemming from Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPU and Alchemist GPU architecture launches. Lest anyone wonder where Gelsinger's mindset is at these days, in simple terms as it relates to Intel, "the geek is back."

