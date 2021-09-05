CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1ywc_0bnKs0cA00

A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit after a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida

“I saw a black hole, then I blacked out and I woke up and my mom was leaned over toward me. She was choking on her blood and she couldn’t breathe or anything,” 16-year-old Emily Williams of Wiggins, Mississippi, told WLOX-TV in a video call from her hospital room.

Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. But, she said, she could still hear the chaos outside her family’s truck.

“I remember hearing a car coming and then I heard a crash and I heard an engine going from a car because it was on top of us,” Emily Williams said. “It didn’t really move us really much, but then I heard the screeching of another car’s tires. I heard people screaming and then it crashed.”

Two people were killed and nine were injured late Monday when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep hole where a section of the two-lane Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed outside Lucedale. The Mississippi Highway Patrol initially said 10 were injured, but later released a list of nine names.

Amanda Williams also remains hospitalized.

Layla Jamison of Lucedale, a 17-year-old senior at George County High, was in the car that landed on the Williams’ truck. Emily’s aunt, Shanna Bordelon, said Jamison's car landed without crushing the cab where Emily and Amanda sat.

Emily Williams said waiting in the collapse zone for help was terrifying.

“In all honestly, I was ready to give up,” she said. “I was like, ‘We’re not going to make it out of here. No one is going to find us. Everybody is just going to keep piling in.’”

Emily’s father arrived, and she said once she heard him screaming from above, she knew she would be rescued. She is recovering from a torn colon, a broken leg and other injuries. Still, she said: “I feel so lucky.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Cal Robertson said some of the vehicles ended up stacked on top of each other as they crashed into the abyss, which opened up in an area without street lights. Ida dumped as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain as it blew through Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.

State troopers, emergency workers and rescue teams responded to the crash site about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Biloxi, to find both the east and westbound lanes collapsed. Robertson said the hole removed about 50 to 60 feet (15 to 18 meters) of roadway, and was 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) deep.

The vehicles were later lifted out by a crane. A drone video published by the Sun Herald showed how a raised berm beneath the road washed away, leaving a red-clay scar that runs for hundreds of feet, from a cemetery on one side into a wooded area on the other.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
Person
Cal Robertson
Person
Emily Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Accident#Hurricane Ida#Wlox Tv#The Sun Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Mississippi StateWKRG

2 dead in highway collapse in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss (WKRG)- The Mississippi Highway patrol is on the scene of a highway collapse west of Lucedale. Troopers say both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed, killing two people and injuring 10 others. Three of those injuries are life-threatening. Seven vehicles were involved. Highway 26 will remain closed until further...
Lucedale, MSWALA-TV FOX10

2 dead, 10 injured after road collapses near Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Two people are dead and ten others hurt after a Mississippi road collapsed in the middle of the night. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Highway 26 near Crossroads Methodist Church west of Lucedale. There was heavy rain in the area when the road...
Lucedale, MSWPMI

MS Hwy Patrol releases names of road collapse victims

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Highway 26 in George County, including two fatalities after the highway collapsed. Seven cars crashed into the collapse before first responders could get to the scene to warn...
George County, MSWLOX

How to travel through George County after Hwy 26 road collapse

Most of our Labor Day Weekend will be pretty calm. We'll warm up into the upper 80s this afternoon, and only isolated showers are expected. Many of us will miss out on the rain. Sunday will be very similar, but we have a better chance for showers and storms on Monday. There's also the chance for more tropical development in the Gulf this week.
Mississippi StateKITV.com

25-year-old from Mississippi dies after motorcycle crash

WAILUA, Kauai (KITV4) -- Jacob Wilson a 25-year-old man from Mississippi, died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Wailua. Kapa‘a Fire Department (KFD) and Kauai Police Department (KPD) responded to the call at approximately 4:15 pm to a motorcycle crash on Nonou Road. According to the report: Wilson,...
Beavercreek Township, OHWDTN

Victim identified in fatal Labor Day crash on Beaver Valley Road

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Beavercreek Township early Monday morning. Troopers were sent to Beaver Valley Road, just south of Kemp Road, around 4:51 a.m. where 43-year-old James H. Eyler III drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. His vehicle caught fire shortly after.
AccidentsBBC

Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road. Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday. Mr Duffy's...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

4th arrest made after identities of Surfside condo collapse victims stolen

MIAMI — A fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people, officials said. Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina, 20, was arrested Wednesday, but his name was not included when Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference that afternoon to announce three arrests on multiple charges. She said then that there could be other co-conspirators in the case.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

School evacuated after building struck by lightning

A primary school in Devon was evacuated following a lightning strike on Wednesday morning.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to Mount Street Primary School in Plymouth at 9.57am to conduct a safety inspection.The fire service confirmed that lightning did hit the side of the building, tripping the alarm, but added that no fire resulted from the strike, and there were no injuries.An eyewitness told PlymouthLive that pupils and teachers were evacuated from the school and took cover in the greenhouse, before re-entering the school when the fire service had deemed that it was safe to do so.The...
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy