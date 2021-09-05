CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Uiagalelei takes blame for loss to Georgia: 'I've gotta play better.'

By Matt Connolly about 5 hours
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei struggled with his accuracy Saturday night. (Photo by: Joseph Hastings / Clemson Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are several reasons Clemson’s season-opener against Georgia ended with a loss Saturday night.

The Tigers struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with 2 rushing yards thanks to Georgia’s seven sacks.

There was a critical drop by tight end Braden Galloway late in the game that could have extended Clemson’s final drive.

Star receiver Justyn Ross made the wrong read on a route in the first half, resulting in a pick-six, which ultimately cost the Tigers the game.

And yes, sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei missed some throws as well and made some poor decisions.

While there are several reasons Clemson is 0-1 for the first time since 2014, Uiagalelei believes only one person is to blame — himself.

The quarterback took full responsibility for Clemson’s 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs.

“I think I just missed throws,” Uiagalelei said moments after falling to 1-2 as a starter during his college career. “I mean I’ve gotta play better. I think it’s as simple as that. Coach [Dabo] Swinney said in these big games the best players, they’ve gotta play well. I didn’t play well tonight. It’s as simple as that. I’ve gotta get better.”

D.J. Uiagalelei did get better as the evening went along.

After going 10-for-20 for 89 yards and an interception in the first half, he was 9-for-17 for 89 yards and no turnovers in the final two quarters as Clemson had at least a little success moving the ball late.

But it was too little too late as Clemson turned the ball over on downs with 4:49 remaining in the game while trailing by 7. The Tigers never got the ball back.

“We had a really good game plan. I’ve just gotta go out there and execute. I didn’t execute the game plan, do what I needed to do. I didn’t make the throws when I needed to,” Uiagalelei said. “I took a couple sacks when I should’ve thrown the ball away. Just simple stuff like that. I’ve just gotta be able to grow from that. I can’t make those mistakes.”

Again, Uiagalelei didn’t have much help. There was no running game and he constantly faced pressure. But ultimately he believes he is at fault.

“I made the offensive line look bad, but in real life that was on me. The offensive line played great. Receivers played great. I’ve just gotta play better,” he said.

“The running backs played great, they protected me very well. A lot of the sacks were on me. The offensive line, hats off to them, they had an amazing ballgame. All five of those guys. They protected me very well. I’ve just gotta get rid of the ball. It’s as simple as that.”

