Which Federal Statute Requires 1099OID Reporting?

By Asked in Lawrenceville, GA
 6 days ago

Which Federal Law requires the holder of an OID Debt Instrument to file IRS Form 1099OID and to provide a copy of this form to the actual owner of the instrument as described by the following procedures in IRS Publication 1212 pg. 7?. Excerpt:. Nominee. If you are the holder...

