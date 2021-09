The Bengals will host a familiar face on Sunday as Mike Zimmer returns to Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he was the defensive coordinator. Zimmer was hired by Minnesota in 2014. It feels like that was the beginning of a connection between the Bengals and Vikings. Not just with their shared former coach, but players have left Cincinnati and joined Minnesota, including Terrance Newman, George Iloka, and most recently Nick Vigil. They also carry a few former Bengals coaches (other than Zimmer) headlined by Paul Guenther. Even though fans are probably somewhat familiar with this team due to all of this, let’s have some fun and deep dive into this Vikings team to become familiar with their scheme and personnel.