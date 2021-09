The last time the Portland State Vikings traveled to Pullman, the FCS program upset a Washington State team that went on to win nine games in 2015. The Vikings (0-1) will try it again Saturday, while Washington State (0-1) seeks to recover from a late collapse that led to a loss against Utah State in the Cougars’ season opener. The Cougars squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a 26-23 loss. They also lost starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to an unspecified injury in the second quarter when he was sacked in the end zone for a safety.