CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Traffic Stop Leads to Recovery of Stolen Motor Vehicle- Dover

dsp.delaware.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDover, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Rynesha A. Hanzer, 22, of Laurel and Felice Singletary, 25, of Dover, on criminal charges after being stopped in a stolen vehicle. On September 3, 2021, at approximately 10:54 p.m., a Delaware State Trooper conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt and equipment violation on a black 2018 Hyundai Sonata on South DuPont Highway in the area of Walnut Shade Road. Contact was made with the operator, Rynesha Hanzer, and passenger, Felice Singletary. A computer inquiry was conducted and the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Lakewood Township, New Jersey, on August 16, 2021. Felice also had an active capias out of the Justice of the Peace Court and Kent County Family Court. Both females were taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged.

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Hyundai#Kent County Family Court#The Delaware State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy