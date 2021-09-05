This Week’s City Meetings
City of Whitewater Common Council – Tuesday @ 6:30 p.m. Agenda includes discussion regarding creating ordinance creating Chapter 1.33, Residence restrictions for Sex Offenders, Update on two-year budget process, and closed session (followed by open session ) for Discussion regarding terms of the sale of real estate near roundabout to Midwest WI LLC (Banner comment: for Dollar General); and 2) Discussion regarding potential sale of North 2.5 acres of land of Certified Survey.whitewaterbanner.com
Comments / 0