NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Amazing Image of HH111, a Herbig-Hero Object
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object. This amazing object, named HH111, was imaged using the telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), and only develops under very specific circumstances. More specifically, they occur when newly formed stars expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionized gas, making the gas highly charged. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
