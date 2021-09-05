CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

By GIDEON RUBIN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
Dodgers Giants Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, back, celebrates with Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) (John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests.

“It’s over, it don’t matter,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter if I made five errors yesterday, I had five strikeouts or if I hit five home runs. It doesn’t matter. For me, I try to move on as quick as possible whether it’s good or bad.”

Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games. But Los Angeles suffered a key injury.

Left fielder A.J. Pollock left the game with a right hamstring strain after getting caught trying to stealing third to end the top of the first.

“I don’t want to speculate. I know it’s not good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“From what I’m hearing early, it’s a Grade 2 strain. This is a couple 2-3 weeks at the minimum. We just have to see where he feels tomorrow."

Turner’s 21st home run just cleared the fence in center field, eluding the glove of a leaping Austin Slater. The homer extended Turner’s hitting streak to 11 games.

Urías (16-3) extended his lead as the winningest pitcher in the majors with another solid outing. The left-hander struck out eight, walked none, and gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“The bar has been raised for Julio,” Roberts said. “The way he goes deep in the games the expectation to win every time he takes the mound, being able to navigate and minimize damage … tonight he did that.

“When you don’t have everything working, to go out there and punch out eight and walk none is pretty impressive. This is where Julio has raised the bar for himself, and this is what we expect of him.”

Jay Jackson (2-1) started and took the loss. He gave up three runs in a third of an inning in a bullpen game in which the Giants used eight pitchers.

Jackson left a 1-0 game with two runners aboard on consecutive one-out walks to Mookie Betts and Justin Turner.

Both scored off Jarlin García.

After both runners advanced on a double steal, Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly scored Betts, and Turner scored on a double by A.J. Pollack.

Turner also scored on a balk in the top of the sixth, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1. Turner reached on a one-out single and went to second on shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s throwing error. Turner took third on reliever Quintana’s wild pitch and scored when third base umpire Adam Hamari called a balk on the left-hander.

San Francisco’s only run came on a double by Posey in the bottom of the first inning.

Seager homered leading off the ninth to start a two-run inning.

A Giants team that’s delivered in clutch situations throughout the season was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners.

“What I will say is the silver lining about not hitting with runners in scoring position … is it tends to change pretty quickly,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

“You get one big hit and one big moment, and it tends to be fairly contagious. And we’ve seen that from our group throughout the season, but right now we’re just not, we’re not getting it done in the biggest moments.”

GREAT GRAB

Giants right-fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. robbed Justin Turner of extra bases with great running over-the-shoulder catch to end the top of the eighth.

SELLOUT

The announced crowd of 41,146 was San Francisco’s first sellout since 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (inflamed pitching elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. He’s expected to pitch three innings. … RHP Max Scherzer, who experienced right hamstring tightness during his last start Wednesday against Atlanta, felt well after throwing a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next scheduled start Monday in St. Louis, Roberts said. … LHP David Price, scratched from Friday’s start with an unspecified arm injury, felt better after playing catch Saturday and remains on the active list, Roberts said.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. … OF/INF Mauricio Dubón was activated and in the lineup at shortstop a day being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Alex Wood, on the injured list with COVID-19, is still experiencing fever and chills. His vaccination status has not yet been revealed. “I didn’t think it was appropriate” to ask, manager Gabe Kapler said. “Today he’s sick, so I just kind of left him alone.” … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19) is expected to fly back from New York on Sunday but isn’t expected to be immediately activated, Kapler said.

Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2., 2.05 ERA) is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in five starts against the Giants this year. He’s unbeaten in 12 career games (10 starts) against San Francisco (7-0, 1.83). The Giants have not named a starter for Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

