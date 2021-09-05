Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Other Celebs Congratulate Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for Clinching Medals

India’s Pramod Bhagat created history on Saturday as he became the country’s first-ever medalist in para-badminton at the Games. He clinched the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 match while Manoj Sarkar won bronze in the same event. Congratulatory messages have poured in for the two from several members of the film industry. Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “GOLD! A fantastic performance by @PramodBhagat83 at #TokyoParalympics. Jai Hind! #Paralympics.” “Well done #ManojSarkar! Congratulations on winning a #bronze in #TokyoParalympics #Paralympics,” he tweeted in another post. Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match.