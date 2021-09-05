CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SEATTLE (AP) — A couple of weeks before the season started, Montana coach Bobby Hauck met with university president Seth Bodnar. His message was clear: The Grizzlies were going to be really good and even might take down Washington in the opener.

Yes, that Washington. The one from the Pac-12 and expected to challenge for a conference title.

“He asked me how I thought we’d do and I told him we’d win,” Hauck said.

Shockingly, Hauck turned out to be right.

Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, stunning No. 20 Washington 13-7 on Saturday night.

of their Pac-12 foe, pulling off arguably the biggest victory in school history outside of winning two FCS national titles.

Montana is the first FCS team to beat a ranked FBS team since North Dakota State won at No. 13 Iowa 23-21 early in the 2016 season, and the fifth time it has happened since Appalachian State’s famous upset of No. 5 Michigan in 2007. It was Montana’s second victory over Washington, the last coming in 1920.

“This is the Washington Huskies. OK. This is App State over Michigan,” said Hauck, a one-time assistant at Washington.

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies added a short field goal with 2:54 left to take a six-point lead.

Needing a touchdown to avoid the upset, Washington came up empty on its final two possessions. Dylan Morris was incomplete on fourth-and-2 with 1:33 left giving the ball back to the Grizzlies.

Montana was able to run off only 21 seconds, and Kevin Macias’ 50-yard field goal attempt was well short. Given one more chance, Washington reached the Montana 43, but Morris’ pass was intercepted by Marcus Welnel with 31 seconds left and those in maroon and silver started a .

“They played better than us tonight. We’re not going to make any excuses. Credit goes to Montana,” Washington coach Jimmy Lake said.

A regular powerhouse from the FCS division, the Grizzlies frustrated Washington all night into one of the most embarrassing losses in program history. Washington had received scares in the past by FCS programs — most notably a couple of times by Eastern Washington.

Montana didn’t have a 2020 season. The Grizzlies opted out of playing the Big Sky Conference schedule last spring and had just two games, one against a Division II program.

But the Grizzlies were stout defensively and opportunistic enough on offense.

“Just a complete team win,” Hauck said. “As we’ve all talked, I think we have a complete team and I love our guys.”

Morris scored on a 1-yard keeper on Washington’s opening possession but it was otherwise an ugly performance for the offense. Morris threw a pair of costly interceptions and the Huskies had no downfield threat with three of its top four wide receivers out for the game.

Washington’s offensive line that returned all its starters was matched up front by the Grizzlies. Washington managed just 65 yards rushing and averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

It was the first home game with fans for Washington since the 2019 Apple Cup. They booed the home team off the field at halftime and were left stunned at the end.

“We wish we this could have been a better outcome for them. I want to thank them for coming out and we’re going to go back to work and in trying to make sure they want to come back the next time,” Lake said. “This is extremely disappointing.”

Humphrey was 12-of-23 passing for 105 yards, and was sacked only once. Xavier Harris rushed for 70 and Isiah Childs added another 39, including a key 12-yard run on third-and-12 midway through the fourth quarter.

Montana hadn’t reached Washington territory since the opening drive of the game, but Humphrey’s 4-yard run gave the Grizzlies a 10-7 lead.

“I don’t think an (offensive) line can play any better than our line played,” Humphrey said. “They were outstanding. That’s a damn good football team over there and we held our own and they protected me all night. It was it was awesome.”

Washington went three-and-out on its next possession after Morris was sacked. Montana took over in Washington territory and drove to the Washington 5 before Macias hit from 22 yards with 2:54 left.

Morris was 27 of 46 for 226 yards and three interceptions. On Washington’s final two possessions combined, Morris was 3 of 10 passing for 39 yards and the final interception.

BY THE NUMBERS

team to hold a Pac-12 opponent under 10 points since Grambling State beat Oregon State 23-6 in 1985. … Washington’s seven points were the fewest in a home game since being shut out 31-0 by Stanford in 2010.

THE TAKEAWAY

Montana: The Grizzlies were incredibly impressive on defense, especially on the defensive line. Washington’s inability to run the ball consistently and the pressure getting to Morris was the difference in the game. Morris was sacked three times along with the three interceptions.

Washington: Washington has no big play threats downfield due to a lack of wide receivers. Terrell Bynum, Rom Odunze and Jalen McMillan were all unavailable for the Huskies. Texas Tech transfer Ja’Lynn Polk was expected to have a big role, but had a 13-yard reception on the first play of the game and never returned due to an apparent injury.

Montana: Hosts Western Illinois next Saturday.

Washington: At Michigan next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Seattle#Ap#Pac 12#Fcs#Fbs#App State#Eastern Washington#Division Ii#Grambling State#Oregon State#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

You Will Not Believe This Montana Grizzly Football Score

They are often referred to "money" or "payday" games. A smaller football program travels to a college powerhouse and pads the school's bank account. Is the expectation to win a game like that? Sure, you want to believe you can. But history will tell you it's rare when a Football Championship Subdivision team knocks off a Top-20 Football Bowl Subdivision team. How rare? It had happened five times in college football history.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Sneak peek: Oregon Ducks open 2021 season against Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 11 Oregon vs. Fresno State (1-0) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 45-0 win over UConn. The Week 0 game featured a balance offensive attack led by Jake Haener and Ronnie Rivers. Haener left the game with cramping in both legs but isn’t expected to miss any time this week. Fresno State returns 20 of 22 starters and added several prominent transfers this offseason. In Kalen DeBoer’s second season, Fresno State was picked to finish 4th in the West division in the Mountain West preseason poll and only Rivers was preseason all-conference.
Footballuwdawgpound.com

Opponent Offense Preview: Montana Grizzlies

Montana will come into Husky Stadium on Saturday sporting a #9 pre-season ranking and an offense packed with All Big Sky talent. But like so many teams, they have barely played since the 2019 season, where they made a run to the FCS Playoff quarterfinals. In the spring the Grizzlies played just two games, crushing both Central Washington, 59-3 and Portland State, 48-7.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Grizzly Basketball Fans Will Love This Home Schedule

The most home games in 7 years and three bonus games in Missoula that don't even include the home team. Wow, that is a schedule!. The Montana Grizzly basketball team has announced its entire home schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, which includes the new addition of the Zootown Classic, with three teams coming to Missoula to compete in a round-robin tourney over Thanksgiving weekend.
Arizona StateAthlonSports.com

UNLV vs. Arizona State Football Prediction and Preview

Arizona State and UNLV come into their Week 2 matchup off much different results against FCS opponents in Week 1. The Sun Devils played Southern Utah — an FCS program set next year to join the restarting Western Athletic Conference, a league that both Arizona State and UNLV called home at different times — and cruised despite a bevy of penalties.
Hawaii StateCollege Football News

Oregon State vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Hawai’i prediction and game preview. Oregon State couldn’t run against Purdue in the 30-21 loss. Hawaii might not have been great in the opener against UCLA, but it has the line to hold up a whole lot better as the season goes on. The offense found its...
Montana Stateuwdawgpound.com

Huskies Stifled by Montana In 13-7 Defeat

Next week, the Washington Huskies play against the Michigan Wolverines in a game that seemingly was going to act as an opportunity for the program to get past their big-game woes. But as they set their sights on Michigan they actively managed to overlook Montana and suffered a flat-out embarrassing 13-7 defeat on Saturday night because of it.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana State players give grudging respect to Montana for upset win at Washington

BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins learned about the Montana football team’s upset win over Washington when he got home Saturday night. Hours earlier, Perkins completed the first start of his Montana State career and helped the Bobcats nearly pull off their own upset at Wyoming. The redshirt freshman center, like many of his teammates, felt conflicting emotions. He was excited about his start but disappointed about the loss. He felt happy for his friends on the Grizzlies but was less than thrilled to see UM succeed.
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

No. 22 Miami looks to rebound against Appalachian State

Appalachian State (1-0) vs. No. 22 Miami (0-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPNU). Line: Miami by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 1-0. Miami needs a win to stay in the AP Top 25 and avoid its second 0-2 start in the last 43 seasons; the Hurricanes also opened 0-2 in 2019. For Appalachian State, it’s a chance to beat a ranked FBS team for the first time since that unforgettable win over Michigan in 2007; the Mountaineers are 0-9 in these chances since that day in the Big House.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Recruiting: Oregon State Beavers hosting impressive collection of visitors, including key top-100 prospect

The Oregon State Beavers football program is set for its season opener Saturday against Hawaii and is wasting little time inviting top targets to campus. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have already accumulated 12 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, meaning they have just a handful of spots available in what is projected to be a 15-to-17-man class.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

National Award Named in Popular Montana Grizzly Broadcaster’s Honor

My first radio job oh-so-many years ago was at the station where this gentleman was already working. I'm proud to still call him a good friend. While it's been a long time since he was behind a Griz microphone, many Montana Grizzly fans know the name Bill Schwanke. Bill covered nearly 280 Grizzly football games, along with close to 650 basketball games from 1971 - 1993. A consummate professional who was always super-prepared, Bill shared his passion for UM athletics with the loyal Griz Nation listeners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy