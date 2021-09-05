CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

What to do in West Virginia September 5 through September 12

By Gailyn Markham
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas.

September 5 and September 6: Pineville Labor Day Festival

The Wyoming County Labor Day Festival will continue in Pineville this weekend. Events will conclude on Monday, September 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woiE7_0bnKdmJM00

September 5: Music on Main

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 5, Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main. This event will take place every Sunday until September 12, 2021.

Join Harmony for Hope each Sunday morning on Main Street for inspirational music, coffee and community. Get updated on what’s going on in the area, share stories about what you’re doing and enjoy the company of neighbors on your way to your Sunday morning place of worship.

This event will take place outdoors.

Learn more about Music on Main here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuUn5_0bnKdmJM00

September 5: Tamarack Courtyard Concerts

The Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert series is scheduled to welcome Randy Gilkey to the stage from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Gilkey is a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer from Oak Hill.

The event will offer free live music in Tamarack’s outdoor courtyard. Guests will be able to browse through the center’s retail space and Fine Art Gallery following the show.

Learn more about Gilkey here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFjGz_0bnKdmJM00

September 5: The Great Beckley Beer Festival 2

The Great Beckley Beer Festival is back and better than ever in 2021. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“After an incredible first year in 2019, we’ve had plenty of time to plan and improve upon an already wonderful event,” said event organizers. “This year, we’re doubling down on our commitment to local food, vendors, music, and most importantly craft beer.”

Beckley Intermodal Gateway, in the heart of Downtown Beckley, is host to this fantastic day of celebrating the tastes, sights, and sounds of West Virginia. Dozens of delicious craft beers and local culinary delights in a beautiful setting.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards funding future art and entertainment projects from WVCollective in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJX1a_0bnKdmJM00

September 5 through September 11: Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival

Beckley’s 28th Annual Kids Classic Festival will kick off on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The week’s schedule is as follows:

  • Sunday, September 5: Beckley Little League Activities (7 to 9:15 p.m.): Home Run Derby, Soccer Kicking Contest, Cheerleading & Fire Twirling demonstration; Fireworks Display
  • Monday, September 6: McManus Trail – Kids’ Bike/Car/Wheels Show 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Art Park by the 3rd Ave parking lot, register 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., awards at 6:30 p.m. Raleigh County Library Story Walk / Trail Scavenger Hunt with McDonald’s, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, September 7-11: Leisure Lanes – One free game of bowling & shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., call for lane availability 304-253-7328
  • Tuesday, September 7 – Raleigh County Library – 3-to 5 p.m.- Build with us – Pick out the mini building block kit you would like to create and keep. No registration required, limited supplies.
  • Wednesday, September 8: The Pottery Place special – buy one, get one half off
  • Thursday, September 9: Youth Disc Golf instruction with Active SWV, 4:30 p.m. WVU Tech Disc Golf Course
  • Thursday, September 9: Pickleball serving, receiving, forehand, & selfie contests at New River Park courts (ages 8 & up); Come & try to be a champion (trophies), 6 p.m.
  • Friday, September 10 – Crescendo House – Instrument Exploration in the Kindermusik room, 4 to 6 p.m., Ragland Road
  • Friday, September 10: Youth Museum & Exhibition Mine, 6 to 8 p.m., Funny Bones Balloon & Magic Show at the amphitheater, 6-7 pm; Inside the Youth Museum: Thomas and Friends Along with the Rail Exhibit & Planetarium Shows; Exhibition Mine – Underground Mine tours; Admission inside Youth Museum & mine tour = $5
  • Saturday, September 11: 9/11 Memorial event, Word Park, 9:30 a.m.
  • Kids Fest Street Fair-10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Main & Fayette Streets, plus the Federal Plaza on Heber Street – Various booths, games, fun activities & food vendors
  • Beckley Fire Dept.’s Junior Firefighters Challenge
  • United Bank Carnival Showcase (game band is $5 to play games, $5 to spin the prize wheel)
  • Festival Parade at 11 a.m. – Children’s characters, bagpipers, marching bands, teams & more. Theme: America Strong
  • Saturday, September 11 Evening – 9/11 Parade of Lights – watch the lights of emergency vehicles as they cruise from Independence High School at dusk along Route 16 (Byrd Dr) to downtown, back on Byrd Drive to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gP2Jq_0bnKdmJM00

September 6: The Monday Market

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 6, the Gaines Estate will introduce The Monday Market, an event that will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans and more on the first Monday of the month. The market will be made complete with live music from local artists.

The market will be located in the Walnut Grove in the back yard of the Gaines Estate, a 1920’s era mansion located at 225 West Maple Ave in downtown Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville invites everyone to enjoy a Monday at the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00d8u7_0bnKdmJM00

September 9 through September 12: Coalfields Heritage Festival

During the second weekend of September, the City of Welch will host the first Coalfields Heritage Festival- an event to remember the coal miner and his family, the sacrifices they faced, the legacy they carried and the pride up growing up in the southern coalfields of West Virginia.

The Coalfield Heritage Festival will be a four-day festival held on the historic streets of Welch. The event will educate visitors on the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, with storytellers, living historians, musicians, vendors, a carnival, special performances by the Terror on the Tug, and more.

Visit www.cityofwelch.com or contact Jason Grubb with the City of Welch at jasongrubb@yahoo.com or 304-436-3113 for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXj9X_0bnKdmJM00

September 9: Ivy Terrace Concert with Seldom Free

Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall will welcome Seldom Free to the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Local favorites Nathan Seldomridge and Dan Freeman will spend the evening playing music that will hopefully, one day, save the world.

Learn more about Seldom Free here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgiwW_0bnKdmJM00

September 10 and September 11: Nicholas County Potato Festival

Join downtown Summersville on Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11, for the Nicholas County Potato Festival. Celebrate friends and neighbors while enjoying entertainment, tractor and car shows, food and craft vendors, pet pageant, contest, parades, fireworks, a kid’s area and- of course- potatoes!

Learn more about the festival’s offering and schedule at nicholascountypotatofestival.com or on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380fHi_0bnKdmJM00

September 10 through September 12: The Adventure On! Freedom Festival

The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a three-day outdoor festival for the public in September.

The Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia.

Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on September 11. The concert, which is open to the public, honors our first responders, active duty or retired military, and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Featured events include GNCC Racing The Mountaineer, WVDNR National Hunting and Fishing Days and the WV Jeep Club Off-Road & Overland Experience.

Activities include shooting sports, kayaking, hiking, fishing, skateboarding, biking, camping, and ziplines.

Local vendors will also be on the property.

Tickets can be purchased in advance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0h9X_0bnKdmJM00

September 10: Oak Hill Pilates at Lively Amphitheater

Join Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains for “Thank Goodness It’s Friday Pilates.”

The event will take place at the Lively Amphitheater from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, and will repeat weekly through September.

According to event organizers, pilates is a posture-based movement practice designed to improve physical strength, flexibility, posture, and enhance mental awareness. This class is appropriate for all fitness levels. Modifications and up-leveling will be offered to provide an engaging movement experience for all.

Participants are asked to bring their own mat and a small towel. No other equipment is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgTi4_0bnKdmJM00

September 10: Paint Party

Want to learn how to paint a Starry Forest using acrylic paint? Join art instructor Beni Holley at the Beckley Art Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

The one-hour class is $35 per student and includes all materials such as easels and aprons.

Bring your own drinks and snacks!

The Beckley Art Center is located at 600 Johnstown Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDo4r_0bnKdmJM00

September 10: Andrew Adkins live at The Lost Paddle

The energy will be high on Friday, September 10- the first day of Gauley Season- when Andrew Adkins performs live at The Lost Paddle.

Andrew is no stranger to ACE, and being from Fayetteville, he has played countless shows there over the years. After seven years of fronting the popular Appalachian Stompgrass band The Wild Rumpus at countless festivals, concerts, and clubs, as well as writing nearly all of the songs for the band’s three studio albums, Andrew has now firmly established his own voice with the release of his fourth solo album: “Who I Am.”

Adkins will begin his performance at 8 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.

The Lost Paddle Lodge is located at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNaQI_0bnKdmJM00

September 11: Bluefield Blues Fest

The Bluefield Blues Fest- with headliner Samantha Fish- will be held in historic downtown Bluefield on Saturday, September 11.

The evening will begin at 2 p.m.

Visit www.bluefieldbluesfest.com for tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODwfn_0bnKdmJM00

September 11: Second Saturdays in Hinton

Join Second Saturdays for an evening of live music featuring The Kind Thieves, on the Courthouse lawn in downtown Hinton.

Music will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Visit Second Saturdays in Hinton, WV on Facebook for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4x4b_0bnKdmJM00

September 11: Winston Ramble at The Lost Paddle

Winston Ramble will perform at The Lost Paddle from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Based in Florence, Alabama, Winston Ramble describes their music as homegrown folk n’ roll. With members originally hailing from the free state of Winston County, Alabama, the band aims to interject the raw expression of rock n’ roll into the feel-good vibes of acoustic music.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about Winston Ramble here.

The Lost Paddle Lodge is located at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill.

Comments / 2

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pineville, WV
Fayetteville, WV
Government
City
Oak Hill, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Hinton, WV
State
Wyoming State
City
Bluefield, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Summersville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Fitness#Harmony For Hope#Soccer Kicking Contest#Mcdonald#Leisure Lanes#Bowling Shoe#The Pottery Place#Swv#Come#Crescendo House#Inside The Youth Museum#Main Fayette Streets#Beckley Fire Dept#Independence High School#The Gaines Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

WV reports 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 9, 2021, there have been 3,523,950 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 203,403 total cases and 3,189 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Mattea is new host for West Virginia’s Mountain Stage show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new host will be behind the microphone for the Mountain Stage show on Sunday in West Virginia. Larry Groce, 73, is leaving the show after 38 years and more than 950 shows, The Charleston Gazette–Mail reported. Country music star and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea is replacing him.
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

State Fair of WV cancels fall flea market

LEWISBURG, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of WV announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Fall Giant Flea Market- originally scheduled for September 17 through September 19- is canceled due to COVID-19. Flea market organizers took to Facebook, stating that the decision was made after much discussion and consideration but that current COVID-19 cases in the Greenbrier County area were too high to continue with the event.
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Gov. Justice presents sports car, free gas, new lawn mower, and premium UTV to four north central West Virginia residents

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice gave four vaccinated residents from north central West Virginia the thrill of a lifetime today when he and Babydog surprised them at the Fairmont State University Fighting Falcons’ football field, presenting them with a series of major prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Justice, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Gov. Justice recognizes West Virginia Heroes Day

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time to announce that, in honor of all West Virginia heroes, past and present, he has issued a proclamation officially declaring this coming Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia. This annual observance – held on the second Saturday of...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Beckley YMCA reopens swim lesson registrations

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has reopened registration for its swim lesson due to a few cancellations. The Y currently offers a wide range of swimming options for the whole family. “Swimming builds self-confidence and gives the opportunity for kids and adults to discover what...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) are pleased to announce the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) and School Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) winners. Brian Casto of Cabell County is the 2022 Teacher of the Year, andKatherine Miller of Wayne County is the 2022 School Service Personnel of the Year. Winners were announced during the Celebration of Excellence in Education ceremony on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Culture Center in Charleston. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch and WVBE President Miller Hall were joined by members of the State Board for the occasion.
Nicholas County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Nicholas County celebrates roots with potato festival

SUMMERSVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, the City of Summersville will host the 51st Annual Nicholas County Potato Festival- an event that celebrates potatoes, friends and neighbors. The event was not held last year because of COVID-19. Between Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11, Main Street and Broad Street in downtown Summerville will become the home of various potato-related events, including a potato display and auction, a spud hunt, a potato sack race, a mashed potato eating contest, potato idol and more. There are also plenty of non-potato-related activities to take part in.
FootballPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Football: List of area cancellations and postponements

Below is a list of area games that have been postponed or canceled as well as makeup dates, if available. Coaches are encouraged to send any postponements/cancellations to Tyler Jackson at tylerjackson@lootpress.com. He can also be reached by text at 304-731-5542 or on Twitter @tjack94. Week 1. Richwood at Webster...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Capito announces nearly $5 million for additional charter service at Beckley and Parkersburg Airport

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,962,541 in federal funding for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport (Beckley) and the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (Parkersburg) to support public charter service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The term of this service will run from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2025, and will support 624 annual round trips at each airport. This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Alternate Essential Air Service (AEAS) program.
Oak Hill, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Sean Robert Babcock, Jr.

Sean Robert Babcock, Jr. , 31, of Oak Hill, WV formerly of Ocala, FL, passed away at his home. Born November 07, 1989 in Trenton, NJ he was the son of Sean Robert Babcock, Sr. and Rhonda Sue Williams Babcock. A resident of Oak Hill for the past six years,...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal. The city will...
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

Some rural hospitals in WVa hit bed capacity as virus surges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some hospitals in rural parts of West Virginia have reached their critical bed capacities as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge statewide, health officials said Wednesday. Health officials are pleading with the public to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits to allow hospitals to focus their...
Wood County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Justice adds Wood lawyer to W.Va. regional jail board

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Wood County lawyer William O. Merriman Jr. to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board. Merriman has been a lawyer in West Virginia since 1996. He is a graduate of Parkersburg High School, Glenville State College and Capital...
Fairlea, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Healing Appalachia concert canceled amid rising COVID numbers

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Hope in the Hills, an organization that produces events with the intent to raise funds to benefit projects and programs that aim to free West Virginia from addiction, announced on Tuesday that the in-person Healing Appalachia concert scheduled for September 24 and 25, 2021 is canceled due to rising COVID numbers. The concert was to be held on the grounds of the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea and feature more than 30 recovery groups from across Appalachia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy