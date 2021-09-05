What to do in West Virginia September 5 through September 12

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas.

September 5 and September 6: Pineville Labor Day Festival

The Wyoming County Labor Day Festival will continue in Pineville this weekend. Events will conclude on Monday, September 6.

September 5: Music on Main

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 5, Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main. This event will take place every Sunday until September 12, 2021.

Join Harmony for Hope each Sunday morning on Main Street for inspirational music, coffee and community. Get updated on what’s going on in the area, share stories about what you’re doing and enjoy the company of neighbors on your way to your Sunday morning place of worship.

This event will take place outdoors.

Learn more about Music on Main here.

September 5: Tamarack Courtyard Concerts

The Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert series is scheduled to welcome Randy Gilkey to the stage from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Gilkey is a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer from Oak Hill.

The event will offer free live music in Tamarack’s outdoor courtyard. Guests will be able to browse through the center’s retail space and Fine Art Gallery following the show.

Learn more about Gilkey here.

September 5: The Great Beckley Beer Festival 2

The Great Beckley Beer Festival is back and better than ever in 2021. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“After an incredible first year in 2019, we’ve had plenty of time to plan and improve upon an already wonderful event,” said event organizers. “This year, we’re doubling down on our commitment to local food, vendors, music, and most importantly craft beer.”

Beckley Intermodal Gateway, in the heart of Downtown Beckley, is host to this fantastic day of celebrating the tastes, sights, and sounds of West Virginia. Dozens of delicious craft beers and local culinary delights in a beautiful setting.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards funding future art and entertainment projects from WVCollective in the future.

September 5 through September 11: Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival

Beckley’s 28th Annual Kids Classic Festival will kick off on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The week’s schedule is as follows:

Sunday, September 5: Beckley Little League Activities (7 to 9:15 p.m.): Home Run Derby, Soccer Kicking Contest, Cheerleading & Fire Twirling demonstration; Fireworks Display

Monday, September 6: McManus Trail – Kids’ Bike/Car/Wheels Show 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Art Park by the 3rd Ave parking lot, register 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., awards at 6:30 p.m. Raleigh County Library Story Walk / Trail Scavenger Hunt with McDonald’s, 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday, September 7-11: Leisure Lanes – One free game of bowling & shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., call for lane availability 304-253-7328

Tuesday, September 7 – Raleigh County Library – 3-to 5 p.m.- Build with us – Pick out the mini building block kit you would like to create and keep. No registration required, limited supplies.

Wednesday, September 8: The Pottery Place special – buy one, get one half off

Thursday, September 9: Youth Disc Golf instruction with Active SWV, 4:30 p.m. WVU Tech Disc Golf Course

Thursday, September 9: Pickleball serving, receiving, forehand, & selfie contests at New River Park courts (ages 8 & up); Come & try to be a champion (trophies), 6 p.m.

Friday, September 10 – Crescendo House – Instrument Exploration in the Kindermusik room, 4 to 6 p.m., Ragland Road

Friday, September 10: Youth Museum & Exhibition Mine, 6 to 8 p.m., Funny Bones Balloon & Magic Show at the amphitheater, 6-7 pm; Inside the Youth Museum: Thomas and Friends Along with the Rail Exhibit & Planetarium Shows; Exhibition Mine – Underground Mine tours; Admission inside Youth Museum & mine tour = $5

Saturday, September 11: 9/11 Memorial event, Word Park, 9:30 a.m.

Kids Fest Street Fair-10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Main & Fayette Streets, plus the Federal Plaza on Heber Street – Various booths, games, fun activities & food vendors

Beckley Fire Dept.’s Junior Firefighters Challenge

United Bank Carnival Showcase (game band is $5 to play games, $5 to spin the prize wheel)

Festival Parade at 11 a.m. – Children’s characters, bagpipers, marching bands, teams & more. Theme: America Strong

Saturday, September 11 Evening – 9/11 Parade of Lights – watch the lights of emergency vehicles as they cruise from Independence High School at dusk along Route 16 (Byrd Dr) to downtown, back on Byrd Drive to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road

September 6: The Monday Market

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 6, the Gaines Estate will introduce The Monday Market, an event that will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans and more on the first Monday of the month. The market will be made complete with live music from local artists.

The market will be located in the Walnut Grove in the back yard of the Gaines Estate, a 1920’s era mansion located at 225 West Maple Ave in downtown Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville invites everyone to enjoy a Monday at the market.

September 9 through September 12: Coalfields Heritage Festival

During the second weekend of September, the City of Welch will host the first Coalfields Heritage Festival- an event to remember the coal miner and his family, the sacrifices they faced, the legacy they carried and the pride up growing up in the southern coalfields of West Virginia.

The Coalfield Heritage Festival will be a four-day festival held on the historic streets of Welch. The event will educate visitors on the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, with storytellers, living historians, musicians, vendors, a carnival, special performances by the Terror on the Tug, and more.

Visit www.cityofwelch.com or contact Jason Grubb with the City of Welch at jasongrubb@yahoo.com or 304-436-3113 for more information.

September 9: Ivy Terrace Concert with Seldom Free

Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall will welcome Seldom Free to the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Local favorites Nathan Seldomridge and Dan Freeman will spend the evening playing music that will hopefully, one day, save the world.

Learn more about Seldom Free here.

September 10 and September 11: Nicholas County Potato Festival

Join downtown Summersville on Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11, for the Nicholas County Potato Festival. Celebrate friends and neighbors while enjoying entertainment, tractor and car shows, food and craft vendors, pet pageant, contest, parades, fireworks, a kid’s area and- of course- potatoes!

Learn more about the festival’s offering and schedule at nicholascountypotatofestival.com or on Facebook.

September 10 through September 12: The Adventure On! Freedom Festival

The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a three-day outdoor festival for the public in September.

The Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia.

Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on September 11. The concert, which is open to the public, honors our first responders, active duty or retired military, and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Featured events include GNCC Racing The Mountaineer, WVDNR National Hunting and Fishing Days and the WV Jeep Club Off-Road & Overland Experience.

Activities include shooting sports, kayaking, hiking, fishing, skateboarding, biking, camping, and ziplines.

Local vendors will also be on the property.

Tickets can be purchased in advance

September 10: Oak Hill Pilates at Lively Amphitheater

Join Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains for “Thank Goodness It’s Friday Pilates.”

The event will take place at the Lively Amphitheater from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, and will repeat weekly through September.

According to event organizers, pilates is a posture-based movement practice designed to improve physical strength, flexibility, posture, and enhance mental awareness. This class is appropriate for all fitness levels. Modifications and up-leveling will be offered to provide an engaging movement experience for all.

Participants are asked to bring their own mat and a small towel. No other equipment is needed.

September 10: Paint Party

Want to learn how to paint a Starry Forest using acrylic paint? Join art instructor Beni Holley at the Beckley Art Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

The one-hour class is $35 per student and includes all materials such as easels and aprons.

Bring your own drinks and snacks!

The Beckley Art Center is located at 600 Johnstown Road.

September 10: Andrew Adkins live at The Lost Paddle

The energy will be high on Friday, September 10- the first day of Gauley Season- when Andrew Adkins performs live at The Lost Paddle.

Andrew is no stranger to ACE, and being from Fayetteville, he has played countless shows there over the years. After seven years of fronting the popular Appalachian Stompgrass band The Wild Rumpus at countless festivals, concerts, and clubs, as well as writing nearly all of the songs for the band’s three studio albums, Andrew has now firmly established his own voice with the release of his fourth solo album: “Who I Am.”

Adkins will begin his performance at 8 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.

The Lost Paddle Lodge is located at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill.

September 11: Bluefield Blues Fest

The Bluefield Blues Fest- with headliner Samantha Fish- will be held in historic downtown Bluefield on Saturday, September 11.

The evening will begin at 2 p.m.

Visit www.bluefieldbluesfest.com for tickets.

September 11: Second Saturdays in Hinton

Join Second Saturdays for an evening of live music featuring The Kind Thieves, on the Courthouse lawn in downtown Hinton.

Music will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Visit Second Saturdays in Hinton, WV on Facebook for more information.

September 11: Winston Ramble at The Lost Paddle

Winston Ramble will perform at The Lost Paddle from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Based in Florence, Alabama, Winston Ramble describes their music as homegrown folk n’ roll. With members originally hailing from the free state of Winston County, Alabama, the band aims to interject the raw expression of rock n’ roll into the feel-good vibes of acoustic music.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about Winston Ramble here.

The Lost Paddle Lodge is located at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill.