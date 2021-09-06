COVID-19 live updates: Oakland Zoo gives out family passes at pop-up vaccine clinic

A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the Bay Area and across California as well as the country due in part to the emergence of the highly-contagious delta variant

Sept. 5, 2021

The Oakland Zoo handed out free family passes on Saturday to visitors who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the zoo's pop-up clinic. The passes are good for one-day admission for two adults and two children, plus free parking for one car. The pass is valued at $98. The campaign is part of the zoo's community outreach. The next pop-up clinic will be held on Sept. 30 -- visitors can either drop in or pre-register for an appointment online or by phone. For more information on the program, click here.

Sept. 3, 2021

BottleRock kicks off in Napa today, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Chris Stapleton, Guns 'n Roses and the Foo Fighters will headline the three day music and food festival. Masks are required when visiting any indoor venue. BottleRock attendees are also required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Sept. 2, 2021

Contra Costa County issues new guidance for youth sports

Contra Costa health has sent out strict new masking guidance for youth sports. It strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status.

The guidance is aimed at protecting young people in schools, sports leagues, clubs and other organized activities.

Sonoma County lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says

A Sonoma County sheriff's lieutenant died of complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the department confirmed Thursday.

From 2001 to 2006, Lt. Bobby Travelstead served in the U.S. Navy. He joined the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department in June 2007 as a correctional deputy. He is survived by two daughters, the department said.

Giants concession workers to consider strike over COVID-19, union says

A union representing concession workers at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, announced Thursday that employees are considering going on strike because of a COVID-19 outbreak, lack of hazard pay and mask enforcement. In a statement, the union said at least 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the stadium reopened. The workers are employed by Bon Appetit, a company contracted by the Giants, according to the union. The union will hold a vote Saturday at 2 p.m. before the Giants game to decide whether workers will strike.

"The Giants have failed to mandate and/or enforce masks and social distancing at concourse concessions stands, private suites, and more, and food service workers frequently have to deal with maskless guests who are often drinking," the union's statement said.

The strike vote will take place Saturday afternoon at the union's office in San Francisco.

We reached out to the San Francisco Giants and are unable to comment at this time.

Berkeley health officials announced an order today that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter most indoor settings starting tomorrow, September 3.

This includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other congregate settings, the City of Berkeley said.

"The virus continues to prey on the unvaccinated," said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. "Those refusing to get the vaccine are jeopardizing public health, and they are prolonging this deadly pandemic. Requiring face coverings and proof of vaccination will preclude those who pose a heightened and unnecessary risk to others from fraternizing in high-risk settings. This is fundamental to public health, but it's also the responsible thing to do for our business community and their workers. The vast majority of those who are eligible have already gotten the vaccine and I am so proud to serve a community that continues to demonstrate resilience, empathy, and compassion. But for everyone else, we're past the point of politely asking you to get vaccinated."

This requirement includes indoor event spaces where food or drink is served. The city also says while this order will become effective September 3, it will not be enforced by the city until 8a.m. on Friday, September 10. This will allow a one-week grace period for businesses to come into compliance.

Also by October 15th, the city adds, "these businesses must also ascertain employee vaccination status."

The new requirement does not apply to individuals ineligible for vaccinations including children under the age of 12. But the city says children two years and older must continue to follow indoor mask requirements under local and state health rules.

San Leandro has delayed its reopening plan for city hall because of surging COVID-19 rates. The city manager says in-person services will remain by appointment only. Visitors will still be required to wear face masks.

Sept. 1, 2021

Starting today, all Sonoma County emergency workers must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. County health officials expanded the state's health order last month.

Aug. 31, 2021

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Alameda County to highlight ongoing efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated. More than 80% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. California has put more shots in arms than any other state -- - administering over 47 million doses of the vaccine. The state has implemented measures requiring that workers in health care settings be fully vaccinated, as well as stricter requirements for visitors at health care facilities. California has also implemented a standard that all school staff and all state workers either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

If you haven't been back on BART since the beginning of the pandemic there's a new incentive. BART is offering 50% off all Clipper fares in September. The discount is taken when you tap your card at a fare gate. BART set a pandemic ridership record last Friday with 105,000 riders. Still, That's just 25% of what it was pre-COVID.

Aug. 30, 2021

A charity golf tournament will test participants for COVID-19 today. The NFL Alumni Northern California Chapter is hosting the tournament at the Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Organizers say they want to motivate other people hosting events to offer COVID tests, and stop the spread of the virus.

Aug. 29, 2021

Eighty-percent of eligible San Franciscans are now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Mayor London Breed. The mayor called this a "major milestone" on Sunday, but said there is still "work to do."

Aug. 27, 2021

Every state in the country is now reporting high community transmission of COVID-19, according to newly updated federal data. In mid-June, no states were reporting high transmission, and just six states were reporting substantial transmission. Now, 10 weeks later, all 50 states are in that category, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aug. 26, 2021

Alameda Co. court to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

The Alameda County Superior Court will require all employees, volunteers, interns and contractors to be full vaccinated by Nov. 1, the court announced Thursday. In a statement, the court said some exemptions will be made for disabilities, medical contraindications and "sincerely held" religious beliefs, though those individuals will be required to be tested regularly for the virus.

A CDC advisory board plans to meet next week to discuss the booster shot rollout. Yesterday, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson revealed data showing their boosters dramatically increase protection.

Aug. 25, 2021

Vaccine mandate issued for Santa Cruz Co. employees

All Santa Cruz County employees will need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the measure yesterday. Employees have 30 days to comply. If they refuse, they could face leave without pay or termination.

Aug. 24, 2021

Outside Lands announces COVID-19 policy for attendees

San Francisco's Outside Lands festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Organizers announced the COVID-19 policy on Tuesday. The event kicks off at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 29.

There are two COVID-19 mandates up for discussion in the Bay Area today. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote on a proposal that would require full vaccinations for people at events with 50 people or more. And the Benicia City Council will vote on an indoor mask mandate.

Aug. 23, 2021

Starting Aug. 27, California Academy of Sciences will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of scheduled visit. The museum says the policy does not apply to youth ages 11 and under who are not currently eligible for vaccination. Masks will continue to be required indoors for all guests ages 3 and up, and all guests must continue to reserve their tickets in advance. More info here

Starting today, San Jose city employees must show proof of vaccination or submit weekly negative test results. Those who fail to do so could be placed on unpaid leave. The city plans to mandate vaccines for all city employees who do not have an exemption at a later date. City officials says the mandate is in line with recommendations from Santa Clara County Health officials.

