Despite New York City and Philadelphia associated with the origins of modern baseball, Los Angeles has played host to a number of major baseball tournaments over the years. The US state is also home to the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the Los Angeles Angels. As one of the first baseball teams to relocate from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, the rise of the Los Angeles Dodgers spawned a resurgence of the sport in California’s largest city. Continue reading to familiarise yourself with a brief history of baseball in Los Angeles.