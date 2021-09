One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is ready for a fight with Nobara Kugisaki! The first season debut for Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did it result in more sales for the manga release, but shortly after the first season came to an end it was announced that the franchise was going to continue with a new feature film. Much of the reason behind its success was all of the kooky characters and fighters we got introduced to over that first season like standouts such as Nobara Kugisaki.