CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists march across town toward New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Aug. 31 in New York, during a demonstration to call on Hochul, Speaker Carl Heastie, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousin to extend pandemic-era eviction protections in wake of a Supreme Court decision lifting the moratorium. (Mary Altaffer, The Associated Press) WASHINGTON — Mary Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to theCOVID-19 pandemic. A housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, the single mother of two saw her income completely vanish as the virus devastated the hospitality industry.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Economy#Covid#Senate#Supreme Court#The Associated Press#Americans#Seiu#The Child Tax Credit#White House#Labor#The Century Foundation#Democrats#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

'Silent Crisis' Looms As US To End Covid Aid For Millions Of Jobless

Spending less on food. Drawing down on retirement savings. Dropping out of the workforce altogether. Last year, the United States massively expanded unemployment aid as Covid-19 broke out. But in the coming days those benefits will end, forcing millions of jobless Americans -- some of whom haven't worked for the entire pandemic -- to make hard choices about how they will get by in an economy newly menaced by the Delta variant.
AdvocacyPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Support the social safety net in the budget plan

There is great hope for families and, therefore, America’s future, on the horizon with the pending “social safety net” legislation. (“How the social safety net in a $3.5 trillion budget plan might impact families,” by Lois M. Collins, Deseret News, Aug. 25) This budget plan would continue the recent relief that cuts child poverty in half, improve educational equity by funding preschool and community college, and broaden health care coverage, critical in the era of pandemics.
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

Millions available to help Monroe County renters affected by COVID-19

As New York state leaders plan to weigh an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium Wednesday, a Monroe County leader said they’re positioned to help residents with back rent. Thalia Wright, the county’s Department of Human Services commissioner, said that roughly $6 million in federal pandemic relief funds is available...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
Public Healthksl.com

Hunger rose for U.S. minorities, children in 2020, despite federal pandemic aid

Buses bring prepared hot meals to pickup sites for families to pick up once a week through the summer, around Gurnee, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago on June 29. (Christopher Walljasper, Reuters) — CHICAGO — The number of Hispanic and Black families without enough to eat climbed in 2020, the U.S. government said on Wednesday, as theCOVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and left millions of laid off Americans scrambling to put food on the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy