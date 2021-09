Following the release of her 5th mini album 'Observe', singer Baek Ah Yeon sat down for an interview with one exclusive media outlet. This is the first interview Baek Ah Yeon has attended since leaving JYP Entertainment. After leaving the agency she called home for many years, Baek Ah Yeon is now managed under Eden Entertainment. Baek Ah Yeon stated, "I think I spent a very busy time working on my album, being a permanent radio guest member, releasing OSTs, and doing YouTube activities. At the time of my first single album release at my new agency, I felt that I had a lot on my plate because it took time to adjust to a new environment. But now, I think I found a lot of leisure. As a result, I think I was able to have fun while working on the new album with my company members, while growing more feelings of responsiblity."