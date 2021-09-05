CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' viewership soars to hit high of 10.9%

By Jia-Lin
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' starring Shim Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho aired its third episode on September 5, averaging a 9% viewership rating and a high of 10.9% in Seoul Metropolitan areas and an average of 8.7% and high of 10.2% across the country (according to Nielsen Korea). The drama debuted...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Netizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Release Date, Cast, And Where To Watch Online

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Global viewers are excited for the season premiere of the new Kdrama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong by Kang Seok-beom, and Shin Jung-goo.
TV & VideosSoompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Maintains No. 1 Ratings For 2nd Episode

TvN’s new drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is holding steady!. On August 29, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah aired its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, viewership ratings for “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” remained relatively stable for the broadcast, which scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent (marking a slight dip from the premiere‘s average of 6.8 percent).
WorldSoompi

Kim Seon Ho Explains Why He Was Drawn To His Character In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Kim Seon Ho has shared his thoughts on his role in tvN’s upcoming drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, And Lee Sang Yi Share Their Thoughts On First Day Of Filming For “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” released a new behind-the-scenes video from the first filming!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sang Hyun, a variety show PD known for creating warm content about people’s everyday lives.
WorldSoompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Share 3 Reasons To Tune In To “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN will be unveiling its new drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” tonight!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” the romance drama stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a variety show PD known for creating warm content about people’s everyday lives.
TV & VideosSoompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet + “Lost” Premiere Beats Predecessor “Nevertheless”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is on the rise!. On September 4, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah reached its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

tvN Premieres Countryside Romance Hometown Cha Cha Cha This Weekend with Shin Mina, Kim Sun Ho, and Lee Sang Yi

In the past few years my only crack drama addictions have all been in the tvN Sat-Sun time slot, with Crash Landing on You segueing into It’s Okay to Not be Okay then Start-up and most recently Vincenzo. It’s probably a combination of COVID watching habits and also that it airs on the weekend which allows me that addiction to live watch. I’m hoping Hometown Cha Cha Cha premiering this Saturday brings that connection back, a drama that needn’t be good or great only that it really charms me for some reason. I like that this is a drama where no one will be complaining about the acting as leads Kim Sun Ho, Shin Mina, and Lee Sang Yi have rarely gotten any flack in the acting skills department. This is a drama really about the story, does it have stickiness, will the viewers connect with the characters and their predicaments and predilections. I think so, the long preview was quite lovely and it seems that Kim Sun Ho’s character is going to be Han Ji Pyeong from Start-up being the bestest best boy to all the denizens of the countryside town as the heart of the drama. I dig it!
TV SeriesSoompi

5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Episodes 1 & 2 Of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Ever since it was officially announced that Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho would be starring in a romantic comedy together, people were more than a bit obsessed. Even well before the premiere of the series, fans were dubbing them as the “dimple couple,” loving the fact that both the leads have their distinct dimple charms. Now that the day has finally arrived and the first two episodes have aired, here are five things we absolutely loved about episodes 1 and 2 of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”
WorldSoompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Spark Their Playful Chemistry In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

tvN Weekend Drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha Premieres to 6.821%, 6.666% First Two Episode Ratings as the Drama Delivers a Warm and Relaxing Watch But Lacking an Attention Grabbing Initial Setup

This is a first episode impression of tvN Sat-Sun drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha that consists of the Good, the Bad, and the Weird. First up the good is that the drama brought in ratings of 6.281%, 6.666% in the first two episodes, a good point above predecessor The Devil Judge, and the ratings went up between episodes so that’s a good trajectory. The good parts of the first episode were the beautiful seaside village scenery and real people going above their lives vibe of the denizens of Gongjin. Plus both leads are good upstanding people, as Shin Mina‘s Yoon Hye Jin quits her high powered dentist job because her boss wants her to prescribe more expensive dental treatments that will have harder consequences on the patient and Kim Sun Ho‘s Hong Du Shik is basically the town everything-man but seems to do it because he wants to aid others (for now, his motivation is not yet clear). The leads have a comfortable banter but no strong romantic (yet) chemistry in the first episode.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

Cha Eun Woo Offered Male Lead in K-drama Adaptation of Weird and Wacky Webtoon Dakgangjeong About Sweet and Sour Fried Chicken

Hul, talk about so weird I actually had to read the synopsis twice to process and also that this is apparently a wacky comedic of sorts and not some horror story. Cha Eun Woo will continue his drama streak after True Beauty, up next is playing the second male lead in fantasy supernatural drama Island and he may have yet another project to segue into after that. He’s been offered the male lead in the K-drama adaptation of webtoon Dakgangjeong (the title is the name of a South Korea sweet and sour fried chicken dish). The story centers around a machine and turns humans into dakgangjeong and a company director’s daughter gets turned into a piece of sweet and sour fried chicken and her dad needs to find a way to turn her back. It’s described as off beat and weird but heartwarming, to which I say hul yet again. The drama is from director Lee Byung Hun of Be Melodramatic and the movie Extreme Jobs, and here he will do double duty in directing and writing the script which is is not a newbie at as he wrote the script for hit movie Speedy Scandal. All this just makes me crave dakgangjeong for lunch today lol.
Worldepicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho Relationship Status 2021: Is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Dating Moon Ga Young? Welcome To Waikiki 2 Stars Rumored To Reunite

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Seon Ho has been active in the entertainment industry for years before he finally became a household name. The 35-year-old became more popular after his exemplary portrayal as Han Ji Pyeong in 2020 hit South Korean television series titled Start-Up.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ On Netflix, A K-Drama About A Dentist And A Jack-Of-All-Trades In A Seaside Town

It’s always refreshing when a K-drama’s setting moves away from the concrete confines of Seoul. It gives viewers insight into how working-class Koreans live, and gives us a look at architecture, social categories, and all sorts of small-town stuff you just can’t get from a city-based story. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is based in a tiny shore town, and the quirky people that populate the town are as much a part of the story as the central meet-cute couple is. Read on for more.
Worldepicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah Beat Lee Ji Ah, Jung Kyung Ho And Jo Jung Suk + Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor To Star In His First Movie

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are, without a doubt, two of the most talked-about South Korean stars today. The pair has been making headlines lately because of their exemplary portrayal as dentist Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Di Suk in the hit tvN show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Shimmies Up 8.733% Ratings in Episode 3 as a Sign that the Romance Slice-of-life Drama Can Still Get Audience Interest

Congrats are in order for tvN Sat-Sun drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, arriving late into the summer but has become the winner of the season in ratings for the network. Episode 3 rose 2% in ratings from episode 2 to garner 8.733%, and it’s predecessor The Devil Judge never got past 8% while earlier Mine got over 8% in the 6th episode. That Hometown did this being a slower paced slice-of-life romance is even more impressive, and bodes real well that domestic audiences are praising and enjoying the drama. I’m just glad this is no ship war here like Kim Sun Ho‘s last drama, and can dive back in now knowing the story will pick up and the two leads are doing a swell job of bringing that necessary bantering charm with additional layers as the two get to know each other more. On an accessorizing note, this episode Hye Jin whipped out from her stable of Hermes (hur hur pun intended) the Della Cavalleria Mini in Epsom Gold, which I felt actually a Seoul dentist would buy with both functional and flirty touches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy