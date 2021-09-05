CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is the Earth Missing a Billion Years of Rocks?

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Sometime after Mount St. Helens blew its top, a geology professor took his students on a field trip to the area. He pointed to a layer of black sandwiched between lighter colour strata of a tractor machine cut on the side of a small hill. He asked his students "How...

slashdot.org

Wildlifegentside.co.uk

This 400-year-old shark is the oldest vertebrate on Earth

A Greenland shark whose age has been estimated at around 400 years has just been identified. This species have roamed the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic for centuries. In 2016, a study published in the journal Science examined the extraordinary longevity of the Greenland shark,...
Pickens County, SCcounton2.com

The tallest mountain on Earth- and why it’s not Mt. Everest

From a mere 7 feet above sea level at Waterfront Park to 48′ at the airport, the closest thing we have to mountains are molehills compared to South Carolina’s highest point of 3,553 feet: Sassafras Mountain. This beautiful summit upstate in Pickens county gives a stunning view of the surrounding...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Mystery of Grand Canyon's missing rocks may finally be solved

A mystery lies deep within the Grand Canyon: one billion years' worth of rocks have disappeared. This "Great Unconformity" has rocked the scientific community since it was first described almost 150 years ago. "Think of the red bluffs and cliffs of the Grand Canyon as Earth's history textbook," Barra Peak,...
AstronomyNew York Post

Small asteroid misses Earth just hours after its discovery

A small asteroid barely missed Earth just hours after the car-size rock was discovered flying through space. The asteroid, dubbed 2021 RS2, came within 9,532 miles of the Earth’s surface Tuesday. The close call was slightly farther than the Earth’s diameter, 7,917.5 miles, according to EarthSky. RS2 was first observed...
NASA

Why and How Perseverance Abrades Rocks

When the Perseverance rover finishes a drive and is exploring a new location, you may see it create a round, shallow hole in a nearby rock. Why does it do this, and how?. Mars rovers are robot geologists. They study the rocks around them to understand how the area was formed. However, the environment on the surface of Mars can dramatically change the exterior of a rock. The unaltered rock below the surface may hold important clues to the history of the area.
Bangor Daily News

Maine museum to host largest intact Mars rock ever found on Earth

A Maine museum will play host to a chunk of rock it said is the largest intact Mars rock on Earth. The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum said the specimen weighs 32 pounds and is about 10 inches at its longest point. The museum said the rock was the result of an asteroid impact on the surface of Mars that ejected material into an Earth-crossing orbit in space.
Astronomyhowitworksdaily.com

The story of Earth: How it formed and why it’s unique

As far as scientists know, Earth is the only living planet in the galaxy. Born 4.6 billion years ago from a cloud of cosmic dust and gas, our 7,917.5-mile-diameter ball of rock is home to nearly 9 million different species – and has hosted many more millions since life began. The amount our planet has achieved over its relatively short life span is astonishing. But its journey from a lifeless rock to a paradise island in the cosmos hasn’t been easy.
raleighnews.net

Mars rock sample drilled by rover, to be returned to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Perseverance, NASA's newest Mars rover, has drilled its first rock core sample for return to Earth. An earlier attempt had not been successful. "I've never been more happy to see a hole in a rock," said chief engineer Adam Steltzner, called it a perfect core sample, as quoted by Associated Press.
Aerospace & Defenseksl.com

Mars rover collects first rock sample, plans for transport to Earth

Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars, as NASA's Mars rover Perseverance drives on Martian surface for the first time March 4, 2021. The rover is collecting samples to bring back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via Reuters) LOS ANGELES — NASA's Mars science rover Perseverance has collected and stashed away the first of numerous mineral samples that the U.S. space agency hopes to retrieve from the surface of the Red Planet for analysis on Earth.
slashdot.org

Strange, repeating radio signal near center of Milky Way; Scientists Stumped

It's not a fast radio burst, pulsar or low-mass star. Astronomers have detected a strange, repeating radio signal near the center of the Milky Way, and it's unlike any other energy signature ever studied. According to a new paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and posted on the...
slashdot.org

Researchers Complete First-Ever Detailed Map of Global Coral

Researchers have completed a comprehensive online map of the world’s coral reefs by using more than 2 million satellite images from across the globe. The Allen Coral Atlas, named after late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, will act as a reference for reef conservation, marine planning and coral science as researchers try to save these fragile ecosystems that are being lost to climate change. The group announced completion of the atlas Wednesday and said it is the first global, high-resolution map of its kind. It gives users the ability to see detailed information about local reefs, including different types of submarine structure like sand, rocks, seagrass and, of course, coral. The maps, which include areas up to 50 feet (15 meters) deep, are being used to inform policy decisions about marine protected areas, spatial planning for infrastructure such as docks and seawalls and upcoming coral restoration projects.

