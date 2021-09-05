CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki tests positive for COVID-19, following 5 other members

By Jia-Lin
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 5, ENHYPEN's label BELIFT LAB revealed that member Ni-Ki has also been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, making him the sixth member to be tested positive following an earlier report on September 2. While undergoing self-quarantine in separate quarters where he undergo self-testing and PCR testing daily, Ni-Ki...

