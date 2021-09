Nintendo has historically done its own thing when it comes to controllers. As far back as the Nintendo 64, with its unique perspective on two left halves of a controller, there hasn't been any concrete format or design philosophy that Nintendo consoles have adhered to. While playing your Nintendo Switch docked you do have options like the Pro-Controller to get away from the Joy-Cons, but there's no official way to get away from the handheld format of undocked Joy-Cons. The Switch Handheld Grip Controller from Oivo seeks to pair the on-the-go handheld mode of the Nintendo Switch, with the form factor and comfort of a full-sized controller, but just how well does that work in practice?