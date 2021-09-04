Texas judge temporarily halts aspects of new abortion law

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to allow Texas’s ban on most abortions to take effect raised many questions about legal procedure and the future of abortion in the United States. The most pressing is how to limit the damage that Texas’s plainly unconstitutional law will do to women’s constitutional rights. Many ideas involving the use of Justice Department powers or the raising of private funds are surfacing. But the overriding goal must be for the courts to strike down the Texas law, officially and for good. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see how that can happen without a Texas abortion provider allowing itself to be hauled into court.