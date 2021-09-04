CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas judge temporarily halts aspects of new abortion law

By Associated Press
Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

DALLAS — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order was issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request. Although the law remains in effect, the judge’s order shields Planned Parenthood’s clinics, specifically, from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and people working in concert with the group.

