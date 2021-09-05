Ivermectin is used to treat livestock and is of no use in treating a corona virus infection?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan 2019, doctors, health workers, researchers, and people alike have been trying to identify the best treatment for Covid, infected patients. The FDA has approved monoclonal antibody treatments, such as Sotrovimab, to help patients with severe symptoms. The lab-made proteins help the immune system fight the virus by blocking it from entering human cells. However, many have also praised ivermectin, a drug used to treat and prevent parasites in animals, specifically horses, as a promising treatment against Covid-19 on humans. The FDA, the CDC, and many international health organizations do not approve ivermectin to treat or prevent the infection with the new coronavirus. Even so, those who are desperate to save their loved ones would be willing to use any treatment.