CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Best Restaurants at Universal Orlando

By Elizabeth Rhodes
Posted by 
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever wanted to eat fish and chips in Diagon Alley or drink a real Duff Beer like Homer Simpson, we know just the place to go. Universal Orlando's theme parks — Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure — are home to thrilling attractions, the fan-favorite Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and of course, plenty of places to eat and drink. You'll need to fuel up when you're not riding roller coasters or waving to characters, so we've rounded up the best Universal Orlando restaurants worth visiting on your next trip.

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Creative#Universal Citywalk#Food Drink#Universal Orlando#Moe S Tavern#Universal Citywalk#The Leaky Cauldron#British#English#American#Fast Food Boulevard#Simpsons#Krusty#Cletus Chicken Shack#Bumblebee Man#Taco Truck#Irish#Mythos#Japanese#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Disney Cruise Line Is the World's Best, According to T+L Readers — Here's What Makes It so Magical

Disney Cruise Line was voted the No. 1 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Line in the 2021 World's Best Awards — and it's only getting better. With incredible programming for kids and adults alike, world-class entertainment, unique dining experiences, and a hefty sprinkle of Disney magic, Disney Cruise Line continuously wows guests of all ages. So it's no wonder Travel + Leisure readers voted it the No. 1 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Line in the 2021 World's Best Awards.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Best Way to See the Statue of Liberty Is From This Hot Tub Boat

I can't speak for everyone living in New York, but the sight of the Statue of Liberty still makes me feel giddy. For me, each sighting is a reminder that I live in the center of the universe, in the city that never sleeps, and a rich and storied place that people around the world dream of calling home. Everyone who visits should take a moment to see it, and the best way to do it? Sitting in a hot tub on a boat cruising the Hudson River.
EconomyPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Viking's 2022 World Cruise Sold Out so Quickly, It's Offering 2 in 2023

For the first time ever, Viking will operate two world cruises within one year, due to increased demand for longer-term travel. The 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise will sail aboard two different ships, both setting sail on identical itineraries from Fort Lauderdale and leaving within days of each other. The announcement comes after both Viking's 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in record time.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Nerf-themed Vacation Rental Has Go Karts, a Water Trampoline, and More Fun

There's still time to take your family on an amazing end-of-summer vacation. And this one comes with lots of squishy, foam toys. Home sharing site Vrbo teamed up with toy company Hasbro, Inc., to create the ultimate Nerf house. This gorgeous lake house on the shore of Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in northeastern Oklahoma (about an hour and a half away from Tulsa) is outfitted with Nerf toys, blasters, and gear in every corner, as well as bucket ball, Nerf scooters, Go-Karts, and water trampoline games.
TrafficPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Your Next Lyft Might Be the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Heading out for the night and need a Lyft? If you're extremely lucky, your ride could come in the form of the Wienermobile. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which has acted as an Airbnb, crisscrossed the nation, and even hired a few lucky fans for a dream job experience, is joining the rideshare revolution with Lyft. According to the iconic meat brand, it's teaming up with Lyft to "spark miles of smiles by trading Lyft XL rides for free Wienermobile trips in the nation's hottest rideshare cities."
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
Travel + Leisure

A Stunning New Resort Just Opened in Santa Fe With World-class Dining, Horseback Riding, and More

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, is inviting you to come and experience a whole new side of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Located on 317 stunning acres, bordering 1.5 million more acres of Santa Fe National Forest, sits the newly opened hotel, marking the first luxury offering of its kind in Santa Fe. Bishop's Lodge, the hotel explained in a statement, "provides state-of-the-art accommodations, a destination restaurant conceived by Chef Dean Fearing, an array of outdoor adventures and transformative wellness experiences set against one of the most starkly beautiful backdrops in the Southwest."

Comments / 0

Community Policy