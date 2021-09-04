CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Authorities find body along Illinois River

classichits106.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – Authorities say they have found the body of an individual along the Illinois River near Peru, but identifying the remains could take time. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said on Saturday morning around 9:45 searchers made the discovery along the south bank of the river east of the Illinois 251 bridge. Identification of the remains could take weeks, cautioned officials. Multiple agencies began the day seeking the location of a missing 25-year-old, originally from Danville, whose vehicle was found abandoned in Peru.

