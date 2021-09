Help Wanted! Roofer or Labore...

Description Performs intermediate skilled trades work on a variety of automotive, construction and specialized equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fleet Maintenance Superintendent. Essential Functions: Performs schedule preventive maintenance service and diagnoses problems. Performs motor, lube, oil, repair and replacement work, cleaning and replacing spark plugs, installing radiator hoses and maintaining air conditioning systems. Changes, repairs and replaces tires; welds and fabricates parts. Tunes motors using standard testing equipment. Does basic electrical work on automotive equipment such as diagnoses electrical shorts, installing batteries and terminals, repairing and adjusting lights, and repairing generators and starters. Diagnoses, adjusts, repairs and services a wide variety of medium and heavy construction equipment. Overhauls and fabricates assemblies and accessories; repairs and overhauls specialized equipment. Installs rings and bearings and makes adjustments. Performs selected repairs on diesel driven equipment. Repairs and overhauls brakes, ignition and fuel systems, transmissions, differentials, front and rear axle assemblies. Takes down, repairs and reassembles air compressors, pumps and related equipment. Refaces brake drums and relines brakes. Makes service calls to repair or two stalled equipment to garage. Performs related tasks as required.