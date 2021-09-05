Fort Collins Police: Stop Spreading Rumors On Shooting Threat

Fort Collins Police Services and the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad closed Mountain Avenue Thursday morning, due to a gyroscope in the street, whatever the heck that is. Fort Collins Police Services said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, a suspicious item that 'looked like a pressure cooker' was called into authorities. Poudre Fire Authority and the local bomb unit also responded to the call, and out of an abundance of caution, treated it as a potential bomb threat. In fairness, it does kind of look like an explosive. Residents in the area were given the option to shelter in place or evacuate until the scene was cleared.