Chicago, IL

How to Watch Notre Dame Vs. FSU in Week 1

By James Best
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to watch Notre Dame vs. FSU in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday’s slate of college football games features one primetime Division I FBS matchup as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open up their season against the Florida State Seminoles. After going 9-0 as a member of the ACC conference last year, the now-independent Fighting Irish will face a Seminole squad looking to rebound from an abysmal 2-6 season in 2020.

www.nbcchicago.com

Related
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win against FSU

Football was finally back and although it started quick for the Irish, looked a bit unsettling, then the Irish took control of the game. Florida State didn’t give up, and continued to stay in the game, but the Irish had enough of a fight in them to battle all the way through overtime and return to South Bend with a 41-38. It’s always a crap shoot for openers, teams have the whole offseason to prepare, but the Irish fixed their issues and eventually gutted out tough victory in a difficult environment.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 1)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The first weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Clemson's dominant victory over Georgia, Virginia Tech's upset of North Carolina, UCLA's win against LSU, and Alabama's blowout over Miami. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and Texas A&M at No. 6 in the post-Week 1 top 25 rankings. With the first week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Sayville, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Former Sayville quarterback Jack Chesire records first collegiate victory

Former Sayville High School quarterback Jack Chesire notched his first college win on Saturday. The SUNY Brockport freshman completed 23 of his 37 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Eagles’ 31-0 beatdown of Framington State in Massachusetts. Brockport State opened the season ranked No. 23 in the nation among NCAA Division III schools.
Florida Statechatsports.com

FSU releases depth chart ahead of Notre Dame game

Florida State Seminoles football, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Mike Norvell, McKenzie Milton, American Broadcasting Company, Patrick Corbin, Kansas, Helton Arruda. Florida State released its depth chart for Sunday’s showdown with Notre Dame and while it provided clarity at some positions, it left others still undecided.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Notre Dame working to avoid letting the environment at FSU become a distraction

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly knows his team faces a tall challenge when they take the field against Florida State in the season opener Sunday night at Doak Campbell Stadium. “We’re gonna go into an incredible environment in Tallahassee, one where we’ll have to have our football team emotionally in the right place to play in that environment,” Kelly said of the atmosphere he’s expecting for the game against the Seminoles.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Local Restaurants to Show Toledo-Notre Dame Game

TOLEDO, Ohio - Two partners of the University of Toledo Athletic Department announced that they will be showing the Toledo-Notre Dame game at their venues this Saturday. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Peacock. Campus Pollyeyes (3303 Dorr Street) and the Blarney Irish Pub (601 Monroe Street) invite Rocket fans to...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame head football coach dies at 93

The following release is courtesy of the University of Notre Dame athletic department:. Terry Brennan, two-time national championship winning halfback and five-year head coach at the University of Notre Dame, has passed away at the age of 93. He won 65 games as a student-athlete and head coach with the Irish, played in the legendary ‘Game of the Century’ scoreless tie with Army in 1946 and led Notre Dame to one of its greatest upset victories – ending Oklahoma’s record 47-game win streak in 1957.

