Why ZaQuandre White was quoting an NBA champion after career day as a Gamecock

The State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaQuandre White paced South Carolina in rushing and receiving yards Saturday in the Gamecocks’ 46-0 shutout victory over Eastern Illinois. But the redshirt senior running back — who returned to Power Five football in 2020 after bouncing between two positions, transferring from Florida State and having a stint at a Midwestern junior college — wasn’t satisfied after his career-best performance.

www.thestate.com

