Community Voices … with Roger Knopf: Historical society continues to preserve the past as it celebrates 50 years

Since society’s founding in 1971, it has been curating and archiving local history in the form of official records, photographs and other artifacts. History is like an onion. We keep peeling back the layers to find more history waiting to be uncovered, curated and shared. For 50 years, our all-volunteer organization has worked to preserve the history of Morgan Hill, Coyote, Madrone and San Martin for the benefit of our community, including the young and the young at heart.