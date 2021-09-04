Texas beats Louisiana 38-18 to start 2021 (Post-Game included)

The Steve Sarkisian era is off to as good of a start as anyone could’ve hoped for after No. 21 Texas took down No. 23 Louisiana in Saturday’s 2021 season opener, 38-18. A sun-soaked crowd filed into a revamped Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to watch Sarkisian become the program’s first first-year head coach to win his first battle with an Associated Press Top 25 opponent since Fred Akers in 1977 thanks to an offense that enjoyed a turnover-free afternoon and averaged 6.4 yards per play (435 total yards on 68 official plays from scrimmage), a defense that held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 77 yards on the ground (2.7 yards per attempt), recorded four sacks and got off of the field at a 4-for-13 clip on third down and a kicking game that didn’t commit any self-inflicting wounds.