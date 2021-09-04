CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Texas beats Louisiana 38-18 to start 2021 (Post-Game included)

hornfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steve Sarkisian era is off to as good of a start as anyone could’ve hoped for after No. 21 Texas took down No. 23 Louisiana in Saturday’s 2021 season opener, 38-18. A sun-soaked crowd filed into a revamped Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to watch Sarkisian become the program’s first first-year head coach to win his first battle with an Associated Press Top 25 opponent since Fred Akers in 1977 thanks to an offense that enjoyed a turnover-free afternoon and averaged 6.4 yards per play (435 total yards on 68 official plays from scrimmage), a defense that held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 77 yards on the ground (2.7 yards per attempt), recorded four sacks and got off of the field at a 4-for-13 clip on third down and a kicking game that didn’t commit any self-inflicting wounds.

hornfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Sun, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Kevin Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Game Show#American Football#Post Game#Ragin#Cajuns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy