CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Alex Dickerson on Giants’ IL with hamstring strain, Mauricio Dubón back up

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Gabe Kapler said that Dickerson had an MRI "and there was nothing on the scan that was overwhelmingly scary, so that's the good news but he is sore, and that's enough for us to know it's going to be several days before he's feeling like he needs to feel. The Giants don't have the leeway to play with a short bench right now, and it was a good opportunity to get Crawford a little rest during the team's longest uninterrupted stretch of games, 16 in a row.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Mauricio Dubón
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dub#American Football#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Dickerson hitting sixth in San Francisco's Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braces. Dickerson will operate left field with Darin Ruf first base, Wilmer Flores manning third, and Kris Bryant sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Huascar Ynoa, our models project Dickerson to score 12.0...
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants' Alex Dickerson receives Sunday off

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Dickerson will be kept on San Francisco's bench after Darin Ruf was moved to left field and Brandon Belt was announced as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants starting Alex Dickerson in left field on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Dickerson will operate left after Darin Ruf was benched against Milwaukee. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Corbin Burnes, our models project Dickerson to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBSanta Cruz Sentinel

SF Giants lose another regular to injury, Mauricio Dubón returns to play shortstop

SAN FRANCISCO — A Giants team that’s lost several key pieces over the last 10 days placed another regular on the injured list on Saturday. After injuring his hamstring while running out a groundball in the 11th inning on Friday, left fielder Alex Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants, Buster Posey at a crossroads over final 26 games of the season

The Giants close out a three-game series Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buster Posey will get the day off. Posey will do so on a high note, going 3-for-4 with the lone out recorded on a line drive snagged by Mookie Betts Saturday night in a 6-1 loss that left the Giants and Dodgers tied for first place in the National League West.
MLBNBC Sports

Duggar called up after Giants place Slater on concussion IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first play of Saturday's game got the Los Angeles Dodgers off to a good start and also appears to have knocked a Giants outfielder out of games for at least a week. The Giants put Austin Slater on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday before the...
MLBTalking Chop

MLB Standings: Braves maintain hold on division lead

The Atlanta Braves salvaged a series split in their series against the Colorado Rockies with a big 9-2 win Sunday afternoon. They finished their seven-game western trip with a 2-5 record and saw their lead in the NL East cut to just two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. Also lurking are the New York Mets who have suddenly won seven of ten to climb back above the .500 mark. New York will enter play Monday 3.5 games back.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jonathan Villar leading off in Mets' Saturday lineup against Nationals

New York Mets infielder Jonathan Villar is starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Villar will operate third base after J.D. Davis was given a breather against the Nationals. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Nolin, our models project Villar to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBTalking Chop

Swanson gets a day off, Arcia and Heredia in the lineup against Rogers

Dansby Swanson hasn’t exactly been an iron man throughout his career, but his day off today is only the second he’s gotten all year. (Coincidentally, the first day off, back on June 13, also came against the Marlins at home.) Orlando Arcia gets the start at shortstop, while despite last night’s heroics, Joc Pederson rides the pine against southpaw Trevor Rogers as Guillermo Heredia starts in his place:
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/8

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Alex Wood Tests Positive for COVID-19; Placed on IL with Johnny Cueto

The San Francisco Giants will be without two of their pitchers for the immediate future after they announced they placed Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood on the injured list. San Francisco recalled pitcher John Brebbia and infielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento in corresponding moves. Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that Wood tested positive for COVID-19, while Cueto tested negative but is not feeling well.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: What does a Dansby Swanson contract extension look like?

The Braves have one big player they must retain this offseason, the 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman. I still have faith that gets done, but who else do the Braves need to retain? Charlie Morton and Travis d’Arnaud are back, yet there are still questions surrounding Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. However, if you have a keen eye for titles, you know this article isn’t about them. It’s about one of the most polarizing players on the team, homegrown shortstop and former first overall pick Dansby Swanson.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants rotation in odd spot with Cueto going back on IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was no surprise when the Giants had two new players at Oracle Park on Wednesday as rosters expanded to 28, but when Caleb Baragar joined Thairo Estrada and John Brebbia on the field, it was clear they were dealing with another issue. Johnny Cueto is the...
MLBtheScore

White Sox place Anderson on IL with hamstring strain

The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the club announced Wednesday. Anderson missed the last two games because of hamstring soreness. The 2019 American League batting champion is slashing .302/.331/.458 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy