Alex Dickerson on Giants’ IL with hamstring strain, Mauricio Dubón back up

Manager Gabe Kapler said that Dickerson had an MRI "and there was nothing on the scan that was overwhelmingly scary, so that's the good news but he is sore, and that's enough for us to know it's going to be several days before he's feeling like he needs to feel. The Giants don't have the leeway to play with a short bench right now, and it was a good opportunity to get Crawford a little rest during the team's longest uninterrupted stretch of games, 16 in a row.