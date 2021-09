Who: Fresno State (1-0) @ No.11 Oregon (0-0) How to Watch: Game will be broadcast on the PAC-12 Network. After what can only be described as a thorough demolition of UCONN in Week 0, Fresno State now much head on the road for potentially their toughest game of the year. 9 years after their last meeting, the Bulldogs head again to Eugene, Oregon to play the Oregon Ducks. Let’s take a look at the game, and see if Fresno State could pull off the massive upset.