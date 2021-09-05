CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to buy the world’s biggest Triceratops skeleton? For $1.4 million, you can

By Chris Mautner
AL.com
 5 days ago
The world’s largest triceratops skeleton is going up for auction. And if you happen to have a few million dollars lying around, it could be yours. “Big John,” as it is commonly known, is going up for auction Oct. 21 at the Drouot auction house in Paris, according to a story on CNN, where it is expected to fetch anywhere between $1.4 to $1.7 million (or 1.2 to 1.5 million Euros since it’s in Paris).

