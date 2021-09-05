CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, MA

2 pedestrians, dog hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Medford

By Shauna Golden
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night. Three people were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9:05 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling south on the street exited the roadway to the right, crossed the sidewalk, and hit two of the three pedestrians, according to Massachusetts state police.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Medford, MA
Accidents
Medford, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Traffic Accident#French#Msp#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy