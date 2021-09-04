CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

42605 Avalon Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW21195540)

Cover picture for the articleBrand new log style construction centrally located to the lake, ski slopes, grocery stores, and Village ~ Quality custom built mountain home in Fox Farm with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining ~ Open living room/kitchen area with knotty pine T&G ceiling and log accents, granite slab counters, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, range and microwave) ~ Floor to ceiling rock fireplace with custom cedar mantle ~ Master suite with dual sinks ~ Laundry hookups in hallway ~ Tile that looks like wood in all traffic areas ~ Carpet in the bedrooms for warmth ~ Solid knotty pine interior doors ~ 4th bedroom downstairs would make an excellent bunk room or game room with barn door and 3/4 bath ~ 2 car attached garage with plenty of off street parking for 4 cars ~ Tankless water heater ~ Elevated off the street for a nice tree top setting off front deck ~ Estimated completion date 10/10/2021.

