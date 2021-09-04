After 18 Months Here We Are...Traveling Again.
"Sometimes life changes in an instant. We can't always prepare for it, but we can change how we respond." Holy crap batman, what an 18 month ride we've all been through. If someone told you a pandemic was about to hit the winter of 2020, you'd have thought you'd watched the movie Contagion too many times. It eerily depicted this similar pandemic. If you haven't seen it, be prepared. The film follows the spread of a virus transmitted when sick humans touch surfaces and leave the virus behind that others can catch. Then there's the frantic attempts by the health officials to identify it and control it. Seems familiar right? I won't give the ending away...www.travelblog.org
