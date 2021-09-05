DCSO Officer beats homeless with baton, who spit on him during Walmart altercation. The homeless man is charged with assault.
36-year-old Anthony Archer was causing a disturbance at a West Nashville Walmart when of-duty DCSO/Nashville Sheriff Officer Robert Lillard Jr, who was working a secondary security job there, asked him to leave. He says Archer became aggressive and “balled up his fists”, and even spit on him, at which time Lillard says he pulled out his baton in self-defense and began striking him with it. Archer escaped the altercation and fled the store. He was found two days later, trespassing, and was arrested on the outstanding warrant. He remains jailed on a $3,100 bond.www.scoopnashville.com
