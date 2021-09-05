CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

DCSO Officer beats homeless with baton, who spit on him during Walmart altercation. The homeless man is charged with assault.

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article36-year-old Anthony Archer was causing a disturbance at a West Nashville Walmart when of-duty DCSO/Nashville Sheriff Officer Robert Lillard Jr, who was working a secondary security job there, asked him to leave. He says Archer became aggressive and “balled up his fists”, and even spit on him, at which time Lillard says he pulled out his baton in self-defense and began striking him with it. Archer escaped the altercation and fled the store. He was found two days later, trespassing, and was arrested on the outstanding warrant. He remains jailed on a $3,100 bond.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Dcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
HomelessPosted by
The Exponent

Homeless man allegedly threatens to stab man

A homeless man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to a stab a man, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. Kenneth Schilling, 74, reportedly threatened to stab the victim in the back after approaching the victim at the Wabash River overlook at Tapawingo Park on Saturday. Schilling asked the victim about a handgun he had in a holster on his hip. The victim acknowledged the handgun and at that point, Schilling became agitated and threatened the victim, according to the affidavit.
California StateUS News and World Report

California Officer to Face Assault Charge

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer in Northern California faces trial in November on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a Black woman last summer. The case against Lance Novello, a 19-year veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, marks the city's first public reckoning since the killing of George Floyd led to calls for greater law enforcement oversight, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported Thursday. It comes as a race and policing committee is scheduled to make recommendations to the Petaluma city council.
Law Enforcementscoopnashville.com

MNPD says tourist slapped her fiance; He says she was smacking a fly — Mary Hatley arrested

MNPD Officer James Thornton was driving downtown when he says he says he had to stop his patrol car and make an immediate arrest after he says he observed a 21-year-old tourist Mary Hatley hit her fiance in the face with an open hand. The victim, Shane Cole, had no injuries, did not make a complaint, did not want to press charges, and says the officer misunderstood what he believed he observed, and his fiance was simply “smacking flies from his face”. Hatley posted a $1,000 cash bond after the state-mandated 12-hour domestic violence hold.
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

Homeless man faces murder charge after victim dies in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA — A 27-year-old homeless man charged with beating another homeless man with an aluminum pipe in Santa Ana last week faces an upgraded charge of murder now that the victim has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday. Jonathan Ceclio Menjivar Lemus was charged Monday with attempted murder...
Law Enforcementscoopnashville.com

Man complains to police that he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s Bar — Bryan Moore arrested #PublicIntoxication

27-year-old Bryan Moore was charged with public intoxication after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, then approached Nashville Police officers to make a complaint about his ouster. They advised him to leave the area, but he refused and began to bang on the door to the venue. During his arrest, a citizen also reported that Moore had assaulted him.
Plainfield, CTaudacy.com

Homeless Plainfield man "uncooperative" during arrest

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ Plainfield Police say a homeless town man became uncooperative with officers during his early morning arrest Sunday. Around 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Police responded to a complaint of a man and woman arguing at the Sam's Food Store on Norwich Road. A responding officer immediately recognized Zachery...
Ventura, CAKABC

Homeless Man Allegedly Hits Woman With Pipe

(Ventura, CA) — Police continue to increase patrol presence near the Ventura Pier after a man allegedly hit a 62-year-old woman in the head with a metal pipe. The incident occurred Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. along the pier on Harbor Boulevard. Officers say the victim was walking along the pier with a friend when she was approached by the 60-year-old suspect — who is described as homeless. The man allegedly hit the woman for no apparent reason. The victim lost a tooth as a result of the blow and was taken to the hospital. The unidentified suspect was found near the pier and arrested on suspicion of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in Ventura County Jail on a half-million-dollars bail.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Officers Charged With Beating Teen During January Arrest in Woodlawn

Two Chicago police officers are charged with beating a 17-year-old boy after he crashed into their car and pointed a gun at them in January in Woodlawn on the South Side. Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara are both charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Public Safetyscoopnashville.com

Woman stopped by neighbor as she picks up coffee table to assault boyfriend — Andrea Perez arrested

38-year-old Andrea Lopez had just picked up an entire coffee table and was holding it about to strike her boyfriend, Michael Trestain, with it when a neighbor heard the commotion inside and opened their door and stopped her. She had already struck the victim multiple times, leaving visible injuries on his face and police documented the apartment had “a large amount of broken items, including glass and pieces of furniture, all over the apartment”.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Man charged in homeless shelter shooting found competent for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The man charged with shooting another man at a men’s homeless shelter earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. Ronald Stephens is charged with one count of attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records. During Wednesday’s a court commissioner agreed with the findings from the latest competency report, meaning Stephens’ case can move forward.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy