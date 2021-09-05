DCSO Officer beats homeless with baton, who spit on him during Walmart altercation. The homeless man is charged with assault.

(Ventura, CA) — Police continue to increase patrol presence near the Ventura Pier after a man allegedly hit a 62-year-old woman in the head with a metal pipe. The incident occurred Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. along the pier on Harbor Boulevard. Officers say the victim was walking along the pier with a friend when she was approached by the 60-year-old suspect — who is described as homeless. The man allegedly hit the woman for no apparent reason. The victim lost a tooth as a result of the blow and was taken to the hospital. The unidentified suspect was found near the pier and arrested on suspicion of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in Ventura County Jail on a half-million-dollars bail.