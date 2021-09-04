CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60616

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Loop, classic timber loft in what was the original Cadillac Building. Spacious unit features soaring 14-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the home with natural light. The large living space boasts a gas fireplace and is open to a well-appointed kitchen with natural wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a complimentary stone countertops. The large bedroom has huge closets with custom shelving and connected bath. Plenty of storage and in-unit washer and dryer complete the home. Additional storage space comes with unit and common rooftop deck. Rental parking available nearby and easy street permit parking! No pets. No security deposit. Move in fee's apply.

