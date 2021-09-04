Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

"The most beautiful thing in the world is a match well made." While Emma Woodhouse said this about her penchant for pairing couples, the same could very well have been said about Gwyneth Paltrow's casting in Emma. Paltrow was just 24 years old when she starred as the titular matchmaker in director Douglas McGrath's 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, marking one of her first major roles. "I knew she had theater training, so she could carry herself, " McGrath told The Los Angeles Times in 1996 of casting Paltrow. "We had many actresses, big and small, who wanted to play this part. The minute she started the read-through, the very first line, I thought,...