Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot! At age 10, the former child star rose to fame playing Jake Harper, Charlie Sheen's character's nephew and Jon Cryer's character's son, on the '00s CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. In 2012, Jones, then one of the highest-paid TV actors and at the peak of his fame, publicly criticized the show in a video filmed for Alabama-based church Forerunner...

