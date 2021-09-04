Public Auctions - online public sale9-22-21,PalmettoSmall

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier
Cover picture for the articleAll Safe Storage located at 1025 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, SC 29485 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Palmetto Small Business Solutions 0303 Business Supplies Wileaka Batten 0312 hhg,furn,bxs Christopher T Wilson 0320 CLothing, hhg, boxes, bags, totes, misc items Kelvin J Britt 0337 Tools, appliances, misc items. David C Turner 0529 Furniture AD#1959046.

